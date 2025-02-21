The first two episodes of Reacher Season 3 have just dropped on Amazon Prime Video, and early reviews suggest the new season is delivering on its promise of intense action.

A Grueling Training Regimen

Showrunner Nick Santora and lead actor Alan Ritchson have both shared that Season 3 features some of the most physically demanding fight sequences yet. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Ritchson spoke about the toll the training took on him.

“I was feeling it this season more than any other, and the only thing I was thinking was, God, I hope these fights feel as impactful to the viewers as they literally are to us, because it took its toll and pushed us to the brink,” he said.

“Those four months of training were intense. I had to eat seven meals a day. I would wake up and have a huge breakfast of about 1,200 calories, then go for two hours of stunt training and eat again afterwards," he added.

That hard work appears to have paid off, as early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, particularly praising the action set pieces.

What Is Reacher About?

Based on Lee Child's novels, the series follows Jack Reacher, a former US Army military police major who lives like a drifter, moving from town to town. Trouble always seems to find him, forcing Reacher to step in and save the day.

What to Expect in Season 3

In the third season, Reacher attempts to save a kidnapped man but accidentally shoots a police officer during the rescue. This unexpected twist leads him to uncover a vast criminal conspiracy.

Rookie, meet REACHER. Season 3 is streaming now. pic.twitter.com/n03OOZ4JU0 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 20, 2025

Directed by Sam Hill and Gary Fleder, Reacher Season 3 stars Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Sonya Cassidy, Johnny Berchtold, Roberto Montesinos, Olivier Richters, Brian Tee, and Anthony Michael Hall in leading roles.

The first two episodes are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes released weekly.

