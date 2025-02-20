Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Thursday confirmed that he is set to reunite with filmmaker Jeethu Joseph for the third installment of the crime thriller franchise Drishyam.

Advertisment

The actor, who will next be seen in L2: Empuraan made the announcement on his official X page.

Also read: CID on Netflix! When and how you can watch India's famous crime-show on streaming giant

"The Past Never Stays Silent. Drishyam 3 Confirmed! #Drishyam3," he wrote on the microblogging site.

Advertisment

Drishyam chronicles the struggle of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police gets killed.

The Past Never Stays Silent



Drishyam 3 Confirmed!#Drishyam3 pic.twitter.com/xZ8R7N82un — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 20, 2025

Advertisment

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the first film in the franchise was a box office hit when it released in 2013. Its sequel "Drishyam 2", which came out in 2022, ended on a cliffhanger.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Goa

The path-breaking success and acclaim of "Drishyam" led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Chinese (Mandarin) and Sinhalese.