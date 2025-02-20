Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has been declared tax-free in Goa. This decision comes shortly after the Madhya Pradesh government announced that the movie will be tax-free in the state.



On Thursday (Feb 20), Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the movie will be tax-free in Goa.



In a statement shared on X, he wrote, "It gives me pleasure to announce that the movie Chhaava, based on the life and sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be tax-free in Goa. The movie, exploring the valor and courage of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for Dev, Desh, and Dharma, played by Vicky Kaushal, is bringing the glorious history to the screen. The sacrifice of the second

Chhatrapati of the Hindavi Swarajya, who valiantly fought against the Mughals and the Portuguese, is an inspiration for all of us."

छत्रपती संभाजी महाराज की जय!



छत्रपती संभाजी महाराज की जय!



The Movie exploring the valor, courage of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for Dev, Desh and Dharma played… — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) February 19, 2025



On Feb 19, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the period drama would be tax-free in his state. It has also been reported that the movie might be declared tax-free in Maharashtra after a widespread appeal. However, their is no confirmation on this.

Hailing the movie, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he will do whatever he can.



"I am happy that a very good movie has been made on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. While I have yet to watch it, I have heard from people that this film has been made without distorting history," Fadnavis said.

He further added, "We will see what best we can do to promote this film and make it available to as many people as possible."

Chhaava box office

Directed by Laxman Uterkar, the movie is earning phenomenal numbers in theatres. Released on Feb 14, the movie has crossed Rs 200 crore mark.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, "200 NOT OUT: CHHAAVA IS SENSATIONAL... RECORD HOLD IN MAHARASHTRA... Chhaava makes a grand entry into the Rs 200 crore Club, aided by the #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharajJayanti holiday boost on Wednesday [Day 6]."

The film tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji Maharaj, who fought against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.



The film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshay Khanna in key roles.