Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's movie Chhaava is roaring at the box office. Released on Feb 14, the movie has performed well from day one.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, the movie is based on the Marathi novel Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant and tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji Maharaj, as he fought against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Chhaava box office

In five days, the movie is about to touch the Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) mark globally. Commenting on the movie's phenomenal performance on Monday, the first working day since its release, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, ''.. #Chhaava has passed the make-or-break Monday test with distinction marks... The Monday biz - to put it simply - is phenomenal.''

On Monday, the period drama earned Rs 20+ crore, becoming one of the rare films to cross this milestone after the pandemic. The movie has earned Rs 195.6 crore globally, as per Sacnilk.

Frankly, only a handful of #Hindi films have ever scored ₹ 20 cr+ on a *working… pic.twitter.com/NEEy2nLLmh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2025

Check movie's collection daywise:

[Week 1]

Fri - 33.10 crore

Sat - 39.30 crore

Sun - 49.03 crore

Mon - 24.10 crore

Total: ₹ 145.53 crore

Since its release, Chhaava has been one of the most talked-about movies. However, what is playing in the movie’s favour is the great word of mouth.

About Chhaava

The movie tells the heroic story of unsung Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje and how he bravely fought with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Apart from Kaushal, the movie cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, playing Yesubai, Sambhaji's wife, and Akshaye Khanna, who portrays Aurangzeb. Additionally, the movie also stars actors Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, and Vineet Kumar Singh, among others.

Chhaava Review

Shot and presented earnestly, Utekar's film grips your attention from the start with a perfect background score, a full-fledged war sequence, the lion fight, and more. As the movie progresses, you may find yourself confused, as many historical events and characters are presented without enough context or explanation. This is what makes the movie tough to watch for viewers who are unfamiliar with Maratha history. Read the review here.