Swara Bhasker found herself in the hot waters after her controversial statement that seemingly for Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava and the deaths at the stampede at the holy gathering of Mahakumbh.

Advertisment

Bhasker is one of the actresses who never shy from speaking their minds and has often faced backlash over her political views.

Swara Bhasker's sarcastic post garners backlash

On Wednesday (Feb 19), Bhasker lashed out at a "brain and soul-dead society" with her recent post that referenced Kaushal's recent movie.

Advertisment

In a post on X, Bhasker wrote, ''A society that is more enraged at the heavily embellished partly fictionalised filmy torture of Hindus from 500 years ago than they are at the horrendous death by stampede & mismanagement + then alleged JCB bulldozer handling of corpses - is a brain & soul-dead society. #IYKYK."

A society that is more enraged at the heavily embellished partly fictionalised filmy torture of Hindus from 500 years ago than they are at the horrendous death by stampede & mismanagement + then alleged JCB bulldozer handling of corpses - is a brain & soul-dead society. #IYKYK — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 18, 2025

Advertisment

Her post indirectly called out the outpouring reaction the period drama is receiving from the public and the stampede that occurred in January in Prayagraj, where the religious gathering is underway.

Also read: Chhaava box office: Vicky Kaushal's movie is unstoppable, inches closer to Rs 2 billion mark globally

In her post, she called Vicky's film a partly fictionalised filmy torture. Her words didn't land well with the netizens, who slammed the actress for her words that many found demeaning against the Maratha warrior.

Slamming Bhasker for her controversial statement, one user wrote, ''This tweet is serious indication of your declining mental health. You need help. Immediately.''

Rethink, this tweet Swara, I am a student of history from Delhi university & nothing remotely fictional about the torture inflicted by Aurangzeb on Sambhaji Maharaj before he murdered him. Let’s not play games with our history please. One outrage does not preclude the other https://t.co/kYCrnzFWNk — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) February 19, 2025

Another user wrote, ''Highly fictionalised filmy torture? Aurangzeb's own biography bares out in graphic details the torture he meted out on Chhatrapati Sambhaji for refusing to convert to Islam. Indeed, history is replete with such incidents when Muslim invaders brutalised non-believers in the name of Islam, including Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur and Bhai Mati Das.''

“Fictionalised filmy torture of Hindus”?!



How dare you seek to make light of the supreme sacrifice made by Sambhaji Maharaj - who was brutally tortured and murdered by the wicked Mughal coward Aurangzeb!



Swara Bhaskar - your deeply offensive and hurtful statement, that too on… https://t.co/Zj58gkeIrk — Jai Anant Dehadrai (@jai_a_dehadrai) February 19, 2025

The third user wrote, "Fictionalised filmy torture of Hindus?!" How dare you seek to make light of the supreme sacrifice made by Sambhaji Maharaj, who was brutally tortured and murdered by the wicked Mughal coward Aurangzeb! Swara Bhaskar - your deeply offensive and hurtful statement, that too on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is obviously aimed at deliberately insulting the sentiments of millions of Indians and to create strife between religious groups. You, madam, ought to be prosecuted for this criminal offence to the fullest extent permissible under the law."

“Fictionalised filmy torture of Hindus”?!



How dare you seek to make light of the supreme sacrifice made by Sambhaji Maharaj - who was brutally tortured and murdered by the wicked Mughal coward Aurangzeb!



Swara Bhaskar - your deeply offensive and hurtful statement, that too on… https://t.co/Zj58gkeIrk — Jai Anant Dehadrai (@jai_a_dehadrai) February 19, 2025

About Chhaava

Starring Kaushal as a Maratha warrior, the movie is based on the Marathi novel Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant and tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji Maharaj, as he fought against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Also read: Chhaava Review: Vicky Kaushal brings grandeur of Maratha King Shivaji Maharaj's son in blood-soaked period drama

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie highlights the bravery of Sambhaji and how fearlessly he fought against the Mughal emperor and refused to bow down until his last breath. Released on Feb 14, the movie is doing outstanding business at the box office, earning Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) worldwide.