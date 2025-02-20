Thrilling news for CID fans! One of India's longest-running crime shows will now be available to watch on Netflix. On Thursday (Feb 20), the streaming giant shared that the show will be available on the platform from Feb 21.

Sharing the big news, Netflix also dropped the teaser featuring the key characters of the show, ACP Pradyuman, Daya, and Abhijeet.

When and how to watch CID

Sharing the exciting news, the streaming giant wrote in a post, ''CID, ab Netflix ke darwaze par bhi 🔥💥 Kal se dekhiye CID naye season ke saare released episodes Netflix par bhi! Saath hi naye episodes har Shanivaar aur Ravivaar raat 10 baje🕵️‍♂️.''

The 18 episodes of season 2 will be available to watch from Feb 21. New episodes will be released every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm, beginning on Feb 22.

Thrilled with the news, netizens shared their excitement.

One user wrote, ''Thank Heavens ! A-aaya C-CID P- people’s OTT pe ACP 💀.''



Another user wrote, ''Hello cid 🤠❤️🔫''

Apart from Netflix, the show is currently available to watch on the Indian channel Sony TV and the OTT platform Sony LIV.

About CID

One of the longest-running television series in India, CID first premiered on 21 January 1998 and continued for the next two decades, ending in 2018. The show featured Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Sr. Inspector Abhijeet, and Dayanand Shetty as Sr. Inspector Daya investigating crime cases in Mumbai.

With the title CID Returns, the second season of the show premiered on 21 December 2024.



