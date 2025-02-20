Academy Awards: 8 Movies with most Oscars win: Titanic, Lord of the Rings and more!

Source: X

Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The third film of Peter Jackson’s trilogy Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King scripted history. Based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels, the 2003 movie took home 11 Oscars trophies in the categories including best picture, director, adapted screenplay, editing, and set decoration at the 76th Academy Awards. The Return of the King is the only film of the 21st century with the most Oscars wins.