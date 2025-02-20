Academy Awards: 8 Movies with most Oscars win: Titanic, Lord of the Rings and more!

Titanic
James Cameron's 1997 romantic tale of Jack and Rose in the backdrop of the devastating sinking of the ship Titanic. The classic movie that had Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet playing the role of lovers Jack and Rose, clinched 11 Oscars out of 14 nominations in the categories including best picture, director, cinematography, set decoration, costume design, film editor, score, visual effects and others at 70th Academy Awards.
Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The third film of Peter Jackson’s trilogy Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King scripted history. Based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels, the 2003 movie took home 11 Oscars trophies in the categories including best picture, director, adapted screenplay, editing, and set decoration at the 76th Academy Awards. The Return of the King is the only film of the 21st century with the most Oscars wins.
Ben-Hur
The 1959 movie was the first to achieve a record 11 wins at the Oscars. At the 32nd Academy Awards, the historical drama triumphed by scoring wins in major categories such as best picture, director, actor, supporting actor, cinematography, costume design, film editing, and score. The movie starring Charlton Heston as Judah Ben-Hur, and Jack Hawkins as Quintus Arrius, was a remake of the 1925 silent film of the same name.
West Side Story
Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins' 1961 classic left everyone in shock with its remarkable success at the 35th Academy Awards ceremony. Adapted from the 1957 Broadway musical of the same title, which itself was inspired by Willian Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet. The movie won 10 Oscars in major categories like best picture, director, supporting actor, supporting actress, cinematography, film editing, score and sound.
The English Patient
Anthony Minghella's told an epic love story set in the times of war. With much critical praise, the movie earned 12 nominations at the 69th Academy Awards, winning nine in categories, including best picture, best director for Minghella, and best supporting actress for Juliette Binoche.
The Last Emperor
Directed by Bernardo Bertolucci, The Last Emperor made history at the 60th Academy Awards by becoming the first non-English film to win the Best Picture award. Set in China, the historical epic won nine Oscars in all the categories in which it was nominated.
Gigi
Directed by Vincente Minnelli, the classic musical had a remarkable win at the 31st Academy Awards in 1959. The movie was the first movie to set the record of winning all the nine awards in which it was nominated in including best picture, director, adapted screenplay among others.
Slumdog Millionaire
The impactful story of a teenager dominated the 81st Academy Awards. Directed by Danny Boyle, the film tells the story of the 18-year-old contestant who was accused of cheating on a game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Indian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The movie got 10 nominations, winning eight Oscars for best picture, director, adapted screenplay, cinematography.