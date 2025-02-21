With the first season of Daredevil: Born Again set to premiere this March, speculation is mounting about when the rest of The Defenders will officially debut in the MCU.

Who Are The Defenders?

The Defenders are a team of street-level vigilantes, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, who join forces to protect New York City from threats like the ancient and powerful organisation known as The Hand.

Marvel Confirms Plans for The Defenders

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, confirmed that fans will eventually see the rest of The Defenders enter the MCU.

“I can't say much, but I'll tell you that it's so exciting to be able to play in that sandbox," Winderbaum said. "Obviously, we don't have unlimited storytelling resources like a comic book. If you can draw it, you can do it. It's dealing with actors and time and the massive scale of production in order to build a cinematic universe, especially on television. But I can just say that, all those variables taken into account, it is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting and that we are very much exploring."

So far, we know that The Punisher will return in Daredevil: Born Again, and rumours suggest a cameo from another Defender, most likely Jessica Jones.

What to Expect from Daredevil: Born Again

The series is both a revival and a continuation of Netflix’s cancelled Daredevil series, officially integrating its shared universe into the MCU. The show will follow Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, as he and his fellow street-level superheroes take on New York’s crime boss, The Kingpin (played by Vincent D’Onofrio).

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on 4 March 2025.

