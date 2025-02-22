The announcement that Amazon Studios has taken over creative control of the long-running James Bond franchise from producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli has not been well received by many fans.

Valerie Leon’s disapproval of Amazon’s takeover

Actress Valerie Leon, known for her roles in James Bond movies Never Say Never Again alongside Sean Connery and The Spy Who Loved Me with Roger Moore, voiced her disappointment over Amazon’s acquisition of the franchise.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Leon said, "I think it’s madness, absolute madness. We all enjoy Bond as it was. Daniel Craig was killed off in No Time To Die, and I just don’t understand." She continued, "But of course, money was involved, and that’s why Amazon has taken it over. But it’ll never be the same again, ever."

She later added, "I really think it's very sad that Amazon is doing this," though she accepted that, "Life changes, what will be will be."

Daniel Craig shares his thoughts

Meanwhile, former James Bond actor Daniel Craig shared his thoughts with Variety, saying, "My respect, admiration, and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished. I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well-deserved) retirement, and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular. I hope I can be part of them."

The future of James Bond

It remains to be seen how Amazon will reshape the direction of the James Bond franchise. However, after months of casting rumours and speculation, one thing is certain, we will have a new James Bond sooner rather than later.

