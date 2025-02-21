Ne Zha 2 is showing no signs of slowing down as it dominates the global box office. The Chinese animated movie has collected $1.7 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing animated film in the world, overtaking 2024's Inside Out 2. This makes it the first non-English movie to achieve this milestone.

The movie has also become the eighth highest-grossing film of all time and is expected to enter the top five in the coming weeks. The film’s IMAX version grossed over $106 million earlier this week, surpassing Avengers: Endgame's $83 million and becoming the highest-grossing IMAX release in China.

📣China’s highest-grossing animated film #NeZha2 will be released in US、Canada、Australia、 New Zealand、Fiji and The Independent State of Papua New Guinea.



🎉After 5 years' waiting, Nezha is Back!



🥳Hope to see you all in theaters! pic.twitter.com/dpJeG5OPBZ — CMC Pictures (@cmcpix2017) January 27, 2025

What is Ne Zha 2 about?

Directed by Jiaozi, Ne Zha 2, like its predecessor, is based on the classic novel Investiture of the Gods. The film was a massive undertaking, with more than 4,000 people across 138 animation studios contributing to its production.

The story follows the legendary hero Nezha as he battles the formidable Dragon Kings to defend the fortress of Chentangguan. Released in cinemas on January 29, 2025, the film has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics.

Box office success

The success of Ne Zha 2, along with other major releases such as Detective Chinatown 1900 ($443 million), Boonie Bears: Future Reborn ($101.9 million), Creation of the Gods ($153.2 million), and Operation Hadal ($48 million), has pushed the total Chinese box office past the $2 billion mark.

This marks a significant comeback for the Chinese film industry compared to its total revenue of $1.09 billion in 2024.

