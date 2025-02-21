James Gunn recently shared a selfie with Zack Snyder, sparking speculation among DC fans about a possible return of the director to the DC Universe.

Always a pleasure catching up with my friend @ZackSnyder, consummate filmmaker (and a doubly consummate storyteller!) pic.twitter.com/kkl1qZtNup — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 20, 2025

Zack Snyder’s complicated history with DC

Snyder played a pivotal role in launching the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), directing Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. However, his time with the franchise was marked by studio interference and creative clashes.

After stepping away from Justice League due to a personal tragedy, the studio brought in Joss Whedon to complete the film. The result was a critical and commercial disappointment, leading to years of fan-driven campaigns for Snyder’s original vision. This resulted in the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021, which received a far better reception.

Now, with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm of DC Studios, fans are wondering if Gunn’s meeting with Snyder signals a potential collaboration in the newly rebooted DC Universe (DCU).

Oh I recognize this room pic.twitter.com/iIuKz3ablJ — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) February 20, 2025

James Gunn’s DCU plans

While Snyder’s future with DC remains uncertain, James Gunn is fully focused on launching the new DCU, starting with Superman.

The film will explore Clark Kent’s early years in Metropolis, though it will not be an origin story. Starring David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, the movie aims to set the tone for the revamped DCU.

Following Superman, Gunn’s universe will expand with spin-offs, starting with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, starring Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) and directed by Craig Gillespie. Production on Supergirl began in January.

Superman is set to hit cinemas worldwide on July 11, 2025.

