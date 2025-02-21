Nickelodeon has officially announced Avatar: Seven Havens, a brand-new animated series set in the beloved Avatar universe. The series will consist of 26 episodes across two seasons and takes place after the events of The Legend of Korra. It will follow a young Earthbender who discovers they are the next Avatar.

What Is Avatar About?

The original series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, is set in a mystical world where people are divided into four nations based on the elements they control—Earth, Fire, Air, and Water. The Avatar, the only individual capable of mastering all four elements, is tasked with maintaining balance and harmony among the nations.

The first series follows 12-year-old Aang, who must stop the Fire Nation from conquering the world. The sequel, The Legend of Korra, shifts focus to Aang's successor, Korra, as she navigates new political conflicts in a rapidly modernizing world.

What the Creators Are Saying

Speaking about the new series, showrunners Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko shared their excitement in a press release:

“When we created the original series, we never imagined we’d still be expanding the world decades later. This new incarnation of the Avatarverse is full of fantasy, mystery, and a whole new cast of amazing characters. Get ready to take another epic and emotional adventure!”

Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, added:

“We can’t wait to embark on the next chapter of this epic saga, with a new story set within the Avatarverse, envisioned by the original creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.”

With the original creators at the helm, Avatar: Seven Havens promises to deliver another thrilling journey.

