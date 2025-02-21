The highly anticipated coming-of-age comedy Dragon has finally hit the big screens worldwide. With Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, fans are eager to see if the film can continue the success of his 2022 blockbuster, Love Today.
Behind the Scenes
Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, best known for the 2020 romantic fantasy film Oh My Kadavule, Dragon was officially announced in April 2024. Filming began on May 5, 2024, in Chennai and wrapped in November 2024.
The film’s cinematography is helmed by Niketh Bommireddy, with Pradeep E. Ragav handling the editing. The music for the movie is composed by Leon James. Produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram and Kalpathi S. Ganesh under AGS Productions, Dragon was made on a budget of ₹40 crores ($4.6 million).
#DragonTrailer 🐉 https://t.co/8BTtgBdosN pic.twitter.com/Me6mZ1iXVB— Pradeep Ranganathan (@pradeeponelife) February 10, 2025
Audience Reactions
Fans and critics have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Dragon, with many praising its humour, performances, and engaging storyline.
Premalu vadhu Mairuavuthu.#Neek Thaan da OG Feel good!— Idiotic. (@Idiotic888) February 21, 2025
Trendsetter 💯💯🔥🔥#NEEKReview #dragonreview #dhanush #Neekfdfs#NEEK2pic.twitter.com/mqajeMrvzK
#Dragon Review— Swayam Kumar Das (@KumarSwayam3) February 21, 2025
FIRST HALF
Good👍 #PradeepRanganathan does well👌
Rest of the cast are good too😄 @Dir_Ashwath's work👍@leon_james music & BGM👍
Some comic & drama scenes👌
Production Values👌
Screenplay✌️#DragonReview #DragonMovie #AnupamaParameswaran #kayadulohar pic.twitter.com/34oofUOxWQ
#NEEK : Average 2.5/5 #DRAGON : Above AVERAGE 2/5 #NEEKReview #DragonReview #Dhanush #PradeepRanganathan #lik pic.twitter.com/aLete73MXC— Shriram (@Shriram13716392) February 19, 2025
Great Entertainer! - 4.5/5 , #Dragon is a great entertainer for youth and family audience! Star @pradeeponelife steals the show with his performance,while @Dir_Ashwath delivers a beautiful message in this film ❤️💯 @archanakalpathi best production 👌 #dragonfdfs #dragonreview pic.twitter.com/KC5uJ2urSI— Star ⭐️ (@masterdblastr) February 21, 2025
#Dragon #DragonReview first half over. Good so far with superb songs and interval block @Dir_Ashwath @Ags_production @archanakalpathi @pradeeponelife @anupamahere @Kayadulohar— Rajesh Gopalan (@rajeshg1612) February 21, 2025
The Cast
The film features a star-studded ensemble, including Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, K. S. Ravikumar, and Gautham Vasudev Menon
