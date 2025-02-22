Marvel has confirmed that Spider-Man 4's release date has been pushed back by one week. Originally set for July 24, 2026, the film will now hit theatres on July 31, 2026. It is the third project in Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Advertisment

The delay is likely to avoid competition with Christopher Nolan’s upcoming period epic, The Odyssey, which also stars Tom Holland in a leading role.

Also Read: Ne Zha 2 dethrones Inside Out 2, becomes highest grossing animated movie of all time

What is The Odyssey About?

Advertisment

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer’s classic epic. It follows the decade-long journey of Greek hero Odysseus, King of Ithaca, as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War. Cursed by Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea, Odysseus and his crew must navigate a treacherous voyage filled with mythical creatures and divine obstacles.

Also Read: Dave Bautista calls on fans to lobby Netflix for Gears of War adaptation

The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, while Tom Holland is rumoured to play his son, Telemachus. The Odyssey is set for release on July 17, 2026.

Advertisment

Everything we know about Spider-Man 4

Marvel fans can take comfort in the fact that Spider-Man 4 has only been delayed by a week. Additionally, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, marking the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU.

Also Read: Dragon X Review: Here's what netizens are saying about Pradeep Ranganathan's coming-of-age comedy

Downey is set to play the iconic villain Doctor Doom, who is rumoured to kill Kang the Conqueror and set the stage for Avengers: Secret Wars. The film, which is scheduled for a worldwide release on May 1, 2026, is expected to feature both the Fantastic Four and Spider-Man.

Also Read: James Gunn and Zack Snyder reunite. Could a DCU comeback be in the works?