Since the project was announced back in 2016, actor Dave Bautista has been lobbying for the role of Marcus Fenix in the Gears of War adaptation. However, progress on the project has been slow.

Development delays and Netflix’s involvement

Initially attached to Universal Studios, the project got stuck in limbo until it was saved when Netflix acquired the rights in 2022. Despite this, development on the adaptation, based on the popular video game franchise, has remained sluggish. The last major update came in 2023 when it was revealed that writer Jon Spaihts, known for his work on Prometheus and the recent Dune movies, was working on the script.

Bautista urges fans to take action

In a recent interview with ComicBook, Dave Bautista expressed his frustration with the project's delay and urged fans to reach out to Netflix. “Start an online thing about freaking Gears of War. Come on, Netflix. Come on already,” Bautista said when the topic came up. He admitted he has been actively pressuring the streamer himself, adding, “It’s not like I’m not badgering them. Come on, Netflix. Get it together.”

What is Gears of War about?

The series is set in the distant future, where human civilization has become heavily militarized. It follows soldier Marcus Fenix and his team as they fight to stop an alien invasion known as the Horde on the planet Sera.

Bautista’s upcoming project

While fans may have to wait a while for another update on the Gears of War movie, Dave Bautista is currently promoting his upcoming film In the Lost Lands, in which he co-stars with Milla Jovovich.

The movie is directed by Paul W. S. Anderson and is based on the novella In the Lost Lands by George R. R. Martin.

In the Lost Lands is set to hit the big screen on March 7, 2025.

