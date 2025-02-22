Horror director James Watkins has been officially confirmed as the director of the upcoming Clayface movie, set within the newly formed DC Cinematic Universe (DCU). According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be a horror-focused take on the iconic Batman villain.

Watkins, known for his work on Eden Lake, The Woman in Black, and the recent Speak No Evil, brings extensive experience in the horror genre, making him an ideal choice for the project. The film is reportedly being developed on a $40 million budget and will serve as an origin story for Clayface.

Clayface’s origins

In the comics, Clayface is one of Batman’s most notorious enemies, a shape-shifting villain whose body is composed of a clay-like substance. Originally a celebrated actor, Basil Karlo resorted to using an experimental serum to conceal a severe facial injury. However, his reliance on the serum led to a complete transformation, turning him into the monstrous Clayface.

A screenplay by Mike Flanagan

The screenplay was written by acclaimed horror director Mike Flanagan, who was originally set to direct but had to step away due to commitments to The Exorcist franchise and a TV adaptation of Stephen King's The Dark Tower.

The future of the DCU

The DCU’s cinematic debut will begin with Superman, releasing this April. Among its upcoming projects, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has already begun filming as of January. With Clayface now moving forward under Watkins’ direction, production is expected to ramp up soon.

