Jerry "Iceman" Butler, the legendary soul singer known for iconic hits such as "Make It Easy on Yourself", "For Your Precious Love", and "Only the Strong Survive", has passed away at his Chicago residence due to complications from Parkinson’s disease, according to a report by The Associated Press.

A pioneer in Soul music

A three-time Grammy winner and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Butler played a pivotal role in shaping the soul music scenes of Chicago and Philadelphia.

Paying tribute to his influence, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said, “The Impressions traversed the sounds of the Fifties and Sixties as well as old and new social attitudes. Their music was the sound of the Civil Rights Movement.”

Early life and musical legacy

Born on December 8, 1939, Butler became a key figure in the blues and R&B music scenes of the 1950s and 60s.

He earned the nickname “Iceman” from WDAS Philadelphia disc jockey Georgie Woods while performing at a theatre in Philadelphia.

Butler began his music career as the lead singer of the iconic R&B group The Impressions. Over the course of his career, he recorded 55 hit songs, leaving an enduring legacy in the industry.

A life of service

Beyond his musical achievements, Butler was a dedicated humanitarian and public servant. He served as a Cook County Commissioner from 1985 to 2018, demonstrating his commitment to his community.

He was married to Annette Smith for 60 years until her passing in 2019. Together, they had twin sons.

