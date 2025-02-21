The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth ₹10 crore ($101K) of veteran Tamil director Shankar under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, according to a recent report.

Advertisment

Also Read: Dave Bautista calls on fans to lobby Netflix for Gears of War adaptation

Copyright infringement case over Robot

The case stems from a legal battle between Shankar and writer Aarur Tamilnadan over the 2011 film Robot. Tamilnadan alleged that the director plagiarised his story, Jiguba, leading to a copyright infringement dispute.

Advertisment

Also Read: Argentine court dismisses charges against 3 accused in death of singer Liam Payne

A private investigation conducted by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) found significant similarities between Jiguba and Robot, including key story arcs and characters.

ED’s Official Statement

Advertisment

The ED released an official statement regarding the case:

"Based on substantial evidence and records in hand, it has been determined that S. Shankar has violated Section 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957, a violation now classified as a scheduled offence under the PMLA, 2002."

Robot’s Box Office Success and Shankar’s Earnings

Robot, a sci-fi blockbuster starring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, grossed over ₹280 crore ($32 million) worldwide. The investigation revealed that Shankar was paid ₹11.5 crore ($115K) for his role in the film. The movie, produced by Sun Pictures, later spawned a sequel in 2018.

Also Read: Dragon X Review: Here's what netizens are saying about Pradeep Ranganathan's coming-of-age comedy

A Challenging Time for Shankar

This controversy comes at a difficult time for Shankar, as his last two films, Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, and Game Changer, starring Ram Charan were massive box-office failures.

Both Shankar and writer Aarur Tamilnadan have not released a statement yest on this new development.

Also Read: Ne Zha 2 dethrones Inside Out 2, becomes highest grossing animated movie of all time