Fans of true crime documentaries are in for a treat as Netflix’s upcoming documentary Chaos: The Manson Murders has officially received a release date. The highly anticipated film promises to be a gripping addition to Netflix’s vast library of true crime series and films.

Advertisment

Also Read: 'I thought it would be worth their time', says Captain America: Brave New World director on Liv Tyler cameo

Based on a groundbreaking book

The documentary is based on Tom O’Neill’s 2019 book Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties. O’Neill spent nearly 20 years researching the book, which explores a controversial theory involving an alleged connection between Charles Manson, his cult, and the CIA.

Advertisment

Who was Charles Manson?

Charles Manson was the leader of a Hollywood-based cult known as the Manson Family. He was accused of brainwashing his followers into committing a series of brutal murders. In 1971, he was convicted of first-degree murder for orchestrating the killings and was sentenced to life in prison.

Also Read: DC fans can expect more jokes in James Gunn's Superman

Advertisment

What is Chaos about?

The documentary focuses on the infamous Tate–LaBianca murders, which took place on the nights of August 8 and 9, 1969. Members of the Manson family murdered five people, including Hollywood actress Sharon Tate. O’Neill’s book claims that the CIA played a role in manipulating Manson and his cult as part of a larger operation to control dissent in Hollywood.

Also Read: Keanu Reeves shares update on long-awaited Constantine 2

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker

The documentary is helmed by renowned director Errol Morris, an Academy Award-winning filmmaker known for his investigative documentaries such as The Fog of War, The Thin Blue Line, and A Brief History of Time.

Chaos: The Manson Murders will premiere on Netflix on March 7, 2025.

Also Read: Kanye West will do 'whatever he can' to save his marriage to Bianca Censori