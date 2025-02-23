Keanu Reeves’ 2005 comic book movie Constantine has become a cult classic with a devoted fan base since its release. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film saw Reeves portray the iconic John Constantine, a powerful occultist and demon hunter.

The legacy of Constantine

The film boasted an impressive ensemble cast, including Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Tilda Swinton, Djimon Hounsou, Gavin Rossdale, and Peter Stormare. Despite mixed reviews from critics at the time, Constantine was a box office success, grossing $230 million worldwide.

Much of the criticism stemmed from the studio’s decision to alter the film’s original R-rated script into a PG-13 version, which affected its tone. However, over time, the movie gained a strong following, sparking constant rumours of a sequel.

Keanu Reeves confirms progress on Constantine 2

In 2023, fans finally received official confirmation that a sequel was in development. Since then, updates on the project have been scarce, until now.

In a recent interview with Inverse, Reeves shared an exciting update:

“We’ve been trying to make this film for over a decade, and we just recently put a story together and pitched it to DC Studios, and they said, ‘Okay.’”

Director Francis Lawrence, who is working on the script with Akiva Goldsman, also provided an update on the Happy Sad Confused podcast:

“I think we have some really, really great ideas that we’re super, super excited about. And I think we’re pretty close to having an object that is really workable.”

Will Constantine 2 be part of the DCU?

One of the biggest questions surrounding Constantine 2 is whether it will be integrated into James Gunn’s new DC Cinematic Universe or remain a standalone project like Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

For now, fans must wait for an official announcement from DC Studios to learn more.

