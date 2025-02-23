Actor Anthony Michael Hall, a certified 80s movie legend known for classics like Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Weird Science, is making waves with his latest role. His portrayal of a shady businessman in Season 3 of Reacher on Amazon Prime Video has fans buzzing.
Hall’s role in Reacher
In the new season, Hall plays Zachary Beck, a mysterious businessman who finds himself in the crosshairs of Jack Reacher. The first two episodes of Reacher Season 3 premiered earlier this week, setting the stage for another action-packed story.
What is Reacher about?
Based on Lee Child’s novels, the series follows Jack Reacher, a former U.S. Army military police major who drifts from town to town. Trouble always seems to find him, forcing Reacher to take action.
In Season 3, Reacher attempts to save a kidnapped man but accidentally shoots a police officer during the rescue. This unexpected turn of events leads him to uncover a vast criminal conspiracy.
Hall on joining the cast
In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Anthony Michael Hall expressed his excitement about being part of the show saying “When I look back now, I’m just amazed. It’s just surreal to me. What a thrill it was to be a part of that whole environment.”
Cast and crew
Directed by Sam Hill and Gary Fleder, Reacher Season 3 stars Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Sonya Cassidy, Johnny Berchtold, Roberto Montesinos, Olivier Richters, Brian Tee, and Anthony Michael Hall in leading roles.
All three seasons of Reacher is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video