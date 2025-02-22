Trouble in paradise? Reports stating that Kanye West and Bianca Censori are heading for a divorce are spreading rapidly. While nothing has been confirmed, if these reports are to be believed, things are not going well between West and his wife Bianca after her viral nude appearance on the Grammys red carpet.



Amid multiple reports, a new source has revealed that the rapper is willing to do whatever it takes to save his marriage. According to The Mirror US, a source has said Ye has vowed to "put in the work," telling his friends and Bianca that "he'll do whatever he can to keep it together."

What led to the rift?

The issues between the couple reportedly began after their controversial red carpet appearance at the 2025 Grammys, where Bianca stunned onlookers by removing her black shrug in front of the paparazzi, revealing a completely see-through dress.



However, another source has told the New York Post that Bianca "didn't want to do the Grammys stunt" and "felt like she needed an apology" from her husband after her viral appearance.



The insider added, "She felt objectified, and then it wasn't helped when he posted that he has dominion over her."



Later, the rapper wrote in a post on X that he have ''dominion over my wife''

I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE. THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S*** SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB ASS BROKE B****" he wrote.



For unversed, to have dominion over means to have control over a place or people.

He continues, "PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL."



The rapper added further that he had "no respect or empathy for any one living."

"NO ONE LIVING CAN F--- WITH ME BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOR," he added.





