Despite speculation, Robert Pattinson's version of Batman will not be integrated into the newly formed DC Cinematic Universe (DCU). Director Matt Reeves and DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran had hinted at this decision, but fans were still hopeful.

Pattinson’s portrayal of Batman in the 2022 film was widely praised for its dark, gritty tone, which was reminiscent of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy and the film's focus on the character’s famous detective skills.

However, according to insider @MyTimeToShineH, following a private DC Studios press meeting, it has been confirmed that Pattinson’s Batman will remain separate, and the search for the DCU’s Batman has officially begun.

The DCU’s Batman

DC Studios has already revealed that the DCU’s version of Batman will be based on The Brave and the Bold storyline. This adaptation will focus on Bruce Wayne’s relationship with his estranged son, Damian Wayne, who becomes Robin.

In the comics, Damian is the son of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul, the daughter of the infamous Ra’s al Ghul, leader of the League of Shadows. Trained as an assassin, Damian ultimately seeks out his father, leading to a complex dynamic.

The upcoming Brave and the Bold movie will be directed by Andy Muschietti and is currently in the scripting phase.

The Batman 2: Delayed until 2027

For fans of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the wait for the sequel just got longer. Originally set for a 2026 release, The Batman 2 has now been pushed to October 1, 2027.

The delay allows DC Studios more time to establish the DCU while keeping Reeves's Batman universe separate from Gunn and Safran's lineup of projects.

