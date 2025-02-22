Disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs's attorney Anthony Ricco has announced that he's stepping down as counsel. Ricco was one of the lawyers representing the rapper in his federal case.



The motion was filed on Friday (Feb 21) morning in a New York City court, saying, ''Although I have provided Sean Combs with the high level of legal representation expected by the court, under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs.”

The rapper had not shared any further explanation over his decision to step back. But he did add that there are "sufficient reasons for [the] brevity."



However, Ricco's stepping back will not affect Combs' May 5 federal trial date.



"Without violating any aspect of the attorney/client privilege, or otherwise providing any details whatsoever on the grounds supporting the application, the government has been notified of the filing of the motion to withdraw as counsel," the filing states.



"The government takes no position on the motion seeking withdrawal of counsel for Sean Combs." Ricco joined Combs’ legal team in September 2024 and is among several lawyers in the rapper's team.

More about Sean “Diddy” Combs case

The rapper is currently behind the bars since Sept 16 at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. He has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Apart from this, he had been hit with numerous sexual assault cases by several women. However recently, a woman who accused Combs and Jay-Z of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 dropped her civil lawsuit, court records showed.



Jay-Z was accused in December of raping the girl with Combs at a party following the MTV Video Music Awards in September of 2000.