Following the dismissal of the sexual assault case against Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs, in which both were accused of raping a 13-year-old girl, Jay-Z has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on February 10, claiming that attorney Tony Buzbee intentionally inflicted emotional distress by bringing forward the allegations.

Advertisment

Also Read: Ne Zha 2 passes 1.6 billion at the global box office as it enters the US markets

In his filing, Jay-Z alleged that the case was deliberately filed during the premiere of Mufasa, a film in which his daughter, Blue Ivy, stars forcing him to choose between supporting his daughter or dealing with the negative media attention.

The declaration further claimed that Jay-Z lost $20 million in contracts due to the lawsuit. He stated, "I felt that Mr. Buzbee was placing a gun to my head—that I either bow to his demands or endure personal and financial ruin."

Advertisment

Also Read: Captain America: Brave New World faces box office slump in Chinese market

Background on the Case

The lawsuit, filed by Tony Buzbee and Antigone Curis, accused Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000. However, the case was voluntarily dismissed on February 14 by Buzbee and Curis after several inconsistencies were found in the evidence.

Advertisment

Also Read: Daredevil: Born Again showrunner shares exciting update on season 2

Jay-Z’s Response

Jay-Z released a statement shortly after the dismissal via X, writing:

"Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious, and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone."

He added, "The trauma that my wife, my children, my loved ones, and I have endured can never be dismissed."

Also Read: Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez shares update on sequel