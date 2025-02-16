Ne Zha 2 is dominating the global box office. Since its release in China on January 29, 2025, the film has grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide, making it the 11th highest-grossing movie of all time. With its momentum, it is expected to break into the top ten soon.

The film is also currently the third highest-grossing animated movie of all time, trailing Lion King (2019) and Inside Out 2 (2024), which earned $1.65 and $1.69 billion worldwide respectively. If Ne Zha 2 maintains its pace, it could surpass Inside Out 2 and claim the top spot.

Ne Zha 2 expands to U.S. markets

The movie debuted in international markets on February 14, 2025, receiving positive reactions from both critics and audiences. In the United States, it opened on 700 screens and has already grossed over $3 million, putting it on track to surpass the first film’s U.S. total of $3.7 million.

What is Ne Zha 2 about?

Directed by Jiaozi, Ne Zha 2 is a sequel to 2019’s Ne Zha, both of which are inspired by the classic Chinese novel Investiture of the Gods. The film follows Nezha, who must battle the legendary Dragon Kings to defend the fortress of Chentangguan.

The film’s success, along with the box office dominance of other 2025 Chinese releases like Detective Chinatown 1900, Boonie Bears: Future Reborn, Creation of the Gods, and Operation Hadal, has pushed China’s total box office revenue past the $2 billion mark for the year.

The voice cast includes Lü Yanting, Han Mo, Chen Hao, Lü Qi, Zhang Jiaming, and Yang Wei. An English-dubbed version of Ne Zha 2 is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

