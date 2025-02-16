Several directors have been linked to the Clayface project in the DCU, and according to a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, James Watkins is emerging as a front-runner. Watkins is set to meet soon with DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to discuss the project.

James Watkins is best known for his work in horror films such as Speak No Evil, Eden Lake, and The Woman in Black. The Clayface script, written by Mike Flanagan, is described as a horror film in the vein of The Substance and will be set within the DCU with a budget of $40 million.

Who Is Clayface?

In the comics, Clayface is one of Batman’s most infamous villains, a shape-shifter whose body is composed of a clay-like substance. Clayface was once Basil Karlo, a celebrated actor who began using an experimental serum to conceal a severe facial injury. However, his addiction to the serum eventually transformed his entire body, turning him into the monstrous Clayface.

A body-horror approach similar to The Substance could be a compelling origin story for the character. Meanwhile, the DCU is set to kick off with James Gunn’s Superman movie this July.

Superman (2025) – The DCU’s Launchpad

The film will serve as a foundation for the new DCU, leading to future films and TV spin-offs. One of the most anticipated projects is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, starring House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock and directed by Craig Gillespie.

Gunn has confirmed that Superman will not be an origin story but will focus on the hero’s early years in Metropolis. The main cast includes David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Superman is set to hit cinemas worldwide on July 11, 2025.

