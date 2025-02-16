Ed Sheeran pauses Gurugram concert after a fan faints in the crowd

Singer Ed Sheeran has wrapped up the Indian leg of his Mathematics tour with his last performance in Gurugram, Delhi-NCR. Sheeran gave an unforgettable performance to his thousands of fans gathered at Leisure Valley Park on Feb 15, 2025. Several moments from the last night have gone viral across the internet, however, one particular moment that garnered widespread praise was when Sheeran paused his performance to help a fan who had fainted.

Upon noticing the fan in distress, the "Perfect" singer immediately halted his set and requested management to help her.

“Ohh, there is someone who just fainted in the crowd... Please give some space to the person to breathe,” he said from the stage.

Ed kept the show paused until the situation was normalised. Expressing his concern for the fan, he said, "Please give me a thumbs up if everything is okay."

Ed Sheeran's electrifying performance

British music sensation Sheeran enthralled his Indian fans by delivering a memorable performance across different cities in India. On Feb 15, the ''Perfect'' singer wrapped the Indian leg of his Mathematics Tour. However, he enthralled his Indian fans by wearing the Indian cricket team's official jersey on stage.

Hailing Sheeran's performance and his T-shirt, one fan wrote. "Give Ed Sheeran his Aadhaar, Pan, and Ration card. Look at him ace the Dream 11 jersey. India love."

Another person wrote,'' The way he left the concert and then came back again to perform Shape of you and bad habits was phenomenal.''

Give Ed Sheeran his Aadhaar, Pan, and Ration card. Look at him ace the Dream 11 jersey. India love 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ftlNQ1moBl — Añj (@MsAnjaliB) February 15, 2025

Interacting with the crowd, Sheeran said, "It's amazing to see, we went to Old Delhi yesterday... What a place! Thank you so much for having me here in your beautiful country."

During his NCR concert, the singer performed several of his hits such as "Thinking Out Loud", "Photograph", "You Need Me, I Don't Need You", "Take It Back", "Don't", "Give Me Love", "Lego House" among others.

The singer performed in six cities including Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi.