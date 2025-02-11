Ed Sheeran is making the most of the India tour. Not only is the British singer performing at multiple cities, but also taking time out to do some fun activities just like the locals. Ahead of his February 12 performance in Shillong, Ed made a pit stop in Kolkata and went and met Arijit Singh at a venue where the latter was scheduled to perform. What's more, the duo even went to Jiaganj Azimganj- Singh's hometown and a town in West Bengal and enjoyed a late-night scooter ride.

Videos of Ed Sheeran sitting pillion as Arijit Singh drives around lanes of Jiaganj have been doing the rounds of the internet. The two can be seen enjoying the ride without any secuirty. They are joined by a group of people following them on scooters.

Ed Sheeran comes to Arijit Singh's hometown, and Arijit drives him through the streets of Jiaganj pic.twitter.com/K4nqZvout1 — chittaranjan. (@i_CHITTARANJAN1) February 10, 2025

The Internet reacted to the video and flooded the comments section with a whole lot of love.

A user wrote, "Arijit × Ed when?" Another user wrote, "If this is not the most wholesome video ever idk what is." Another comment read, "Fav singers on bike ride!" Another comment read, "humblest souls together."

The two were also seen taking a boat ride earlier in the day. Speculations are rife that the two may have shot a music video together.

Ed Sheeran visits Jiaganj to meet his friend Arijit Singh ✨❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pkd1plLRvr — Dr. Ayush Tara (@star_d0c) February 11, 2025

Last week, Ed Sheeran, who enthralled fans in Bengaluru with an electrifying performance was stopped by the Bengaluru police when he put up a surprise show on Church Street. A clip showed an officer pulling the plug on the singer. Ed took to Instagram and wrote, "We had permission to busk, by the way. Hence, us playing in that exact spot was planned out beforehand. It wasn't just us randomly turning up. All good though.”

Sheeran also met up with AR Rahman in Chennai prior to his concert. The two even performed Rahman's iconic track Urvashi at Sheeran's concert.

The Mathematics Tour is the ongoing fourth concert tour by Ed Sheeran. The India leg of the tour kicked off in Pune on January 30 and includes stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi.

