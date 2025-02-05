Ed Sheeran is all set to perform in Chennai tonight. A day before, the British singer met with Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen ahead of his grand performance in Chennai. Sheeran is currently on his six-city India tour, which includes performances in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi.

Advertisment

Ed Sheeran meets AR Rahman

Taking to his Instagram handle, AR Rahman shared a couple of pictures in which he was seen sitting with singer Ed Sheeran and his son AR Ameen on a couch. Another picture featured Rahman using his music console while Ed Sheeran was snapping a photograph of the singer. AR Rahman credited the beautiful photographs to Ed Sheeran in the caption.

AR Rahman issues stark warning against defamatory posts about divorce, threatens legal action



Fans flooded the comment section of the post as they expressed their excitement in seeing two iconic musicians share the same frame. Some even speculated about their possible collaboration for a music video.

Advertisment

Ed Sheeran's Pune concert

Advertisment

The British musician Ed Sheeran kickstarted his - = / x India tour with a mesmerising performance in Pune on January 30. Sheeran took the stage donning a t-shirt that said 'Pune' celebrating the city, and the crowd erupted in cheers!



During the concert, Sheeran paused for a minute to express his gratitude. He shared that he has performed twice in India, both times in Mumbai, and was excited to bring his music to other cities this time.

He also expressed that every visit makes him feel like a tourist exploring this beautiful country and that he is always grateful for the opportunity to perform for the people of India.

Lisa Mishra to perform with Ed Sheeran in Delhi, calls it a 'defining moment' of her career

Singer-actor Dot., best known for The Archies, opened the India leg of British musician Ed Sheeran's 'The Mathematics' tour. Following this, Ed Sheeran performed in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City on February 2. It was opened by singer Armaan Malik.



Sheeran's Delhi concert will have Indian singers Jonita Gandhi and Lisa Mishra joining him. He performs in Delhi on February 15.



The Indian tour is produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. After Chennai, Ed Sheeran will perform in Bengaluru, Shillong and Delhi-NCR.

'Stop tarnishing his name': Saira Banu breaks silence on AR Rahman's affair allegations