Ed Sheeran’s recent impromptu street performance in Bangalore was halted by police, as the singer had allegedly not obtained the required permission. The incident occurred on Church Street on Sunday.

Police Halt the Performance

The police officer in question appeared unaware of Sheeran’s identity and stopped the performance just as it was beginning. Addressing the onlookers, Sheeran said “We have permission to be here, but this policeman is shutting it down. See you later.”

However, both Cubbon Park Police and the Church Street Association denied Sheeran’s claim that permission had been granted.

Netizen reactions

Netizens reacted to the recent viral video of Bangalore police stopping his street performance.

Ed Sheeran's India tour

The renowned British pop star is touring 4 cities in India, starting his musical extravaganza in Chennai on February 5th, followed by Bangalore on Feb 8th, Shilong on Feb 12th and Delhi-NCR on Feb 15th.

