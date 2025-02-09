Ed Sheeran’s recent impromptu street performance in Bangalore was halted by police, as the singer had allegedly not obtained the required permission. The incident occurred on Church Street on Sunday.

Police Halt the Performance

The police officer in question appeared unaware of Sheeran’s identity and stopped the performance just as it was beginning. Addressing the onlookers, Sheeran said “We have permission to be here, but this policeman is shutting it down. See you later.”

However, both Cubbon Park Police and the Church Street Association denied Sheeran’s claim that permission had been granted.

Netizen reactions

Netizens reacted to the recent viral video of Bangalore police stopping his street performance.

This is just abysmal and embarrassing ! Bengaluru cops pull the plug & stop @edsheeran while he was performing live on church Street. His team claims the performance was to last only a few minutes & permission was also taken, cops deny this claim. #BrandBengaluru #EdSheeran. pic.twitter.com/IBMrYiQUxg — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) February 9, 2025

Went for a casual walk on Church Street and stumbled upon Ed Sheeran performing live. What a city! @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/pNnzW378yj — Sahil Kaling (@sahilkaling_) February 9, 2025

#Bangalore police stopped #EdSheeran from playing on church street even though they had permission. The cops literally pulled the plug on him. pic.twitter.com/MmTf4dZR6x — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) February 9, 2025

Both parties could have acted with care. Ed Sheeran’s team should have sought prior approval and the police officer should have approached the scene with a little calm. — Amitesh Jasrotia (@bookjelly) February 9, 2025

This is the new India where cops allow you to pee in public but not play music.



Where cops allow wrong side driving but not play music.



Where no permission needed for illegal banners but yes for live performance



Sorry @edsheeran https://t.co/kIFEq1JpEF — Public Pulse (@public_pulseIN) February 9, 2025

I Can't!! 🫣😭😭😭

Lol India is really not for beginners!

Where the action should be taken, this people are miles away n ignorant but Something like this must be definitely life threatening right! 🫣

Ed Sheeran took up the streets to surprise Bengaluru

pic.twitter.com/3pAwvSGmG8 — 𝐁𝐚𝐞 ❥︎ (@infinityfeather) February 9, 2025

"Just another day in Bengaluru! 😅 Cops UNPLUG Ed Sheeran’s surprise performance on Church Street, saying ‘No permission, no show!’ 🎸🚔 Guess they didn’t recognize the superstar! 😳😭 #OnlyInBengaluru #EdSheeran #ChurchStreet" pic.twitter.com/VEsEhXwznp — Veeresh Kumar (@VeereshKum9526) February 9, 2025

Spent the last 5 minutes laughing uncontrollably while watching this first video of Ed Sheeran trying to perform at Church Street in BLR today. @peakbengaluru



As our man goes, "and last night you were in my room, and now my bedsheets smell like you," our cop anna arrives to… pic.twitter.com/vGeiXgKV1d — Supriya Roy (@supriya_speaks) February 9, 2025

Ed Sheeran's India tour

The renowned British pop star is touring 4 cities in India, starting his musical extravaganza in Chennai on February 5th, followed by Bangalore on Feb 8th, Shilong on Feb 12th and Delhi-NCR on Feb 15th.

