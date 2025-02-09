Actor Elliot Page is no stranger to the superhero genre, having played not one but two superheroes. Page portrayed Kitty Pryde in the X-Men films and Viktor Hargreeves in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.

Advertisment

Also Read: PGA Awards 2025 Full Winners List: Anora picks biggest award of the night

According to a leak by MTTSH, a reliable source for MCU news, Marvel Studios is reportedly in discussions with Page for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Elliot Page’s Mystery Role in the MCU

Advertisment

While Page could play several potential roles, the strongest possibility seems to be a role in the upcoming X-Men reboot, as the studio is actively casting for the project.

Although it is unlikely that Page will reprise their role as Kitty Pryde, there is speculation that they may be in the running to play Morph.

Also Read: X-Men Reboot: Marvel rumoured to have started Gambit casting process

Advertisment

In the comics, Morph is a member of the X-Men with metamorphic abilities, allowing them to change their appearance and voice, similar to Mystique. The character recently appeared in the animated series X-Men '97.

What We Know So Far About the X-Men Reboot

Reports suggest that Marvel has hired the Russo Brothers to oversee several upcoming projects, including the X-Men reboot. However, it remains unclear whether they will direct.

Also Read: Nicholas Hoult reveals his approach to Lex Luthor in James Gunn's Superman

The studio has allegedly cast Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink as Jean Grey and is considering The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri for the role of Storm.

The reboot is rumoured to feature Mr. Sinister as the primary antagonist. In the comics, Sinister is a centuries-old human scientist obsessed with mutants. He has genetically modified himself with abilities stolen from various mutants and was also a major antagonist in X-Men '97.

Also Read: Oscars 2025: Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy and Da’Vine Joy Randolph named presenters