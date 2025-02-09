It was a busy weekend for artists in Los Angeles with back-to back events. There was Critics Choice Awards, the DGA Awards and the PGA Awards.

Advertisment

The Producers Guild of America in combination with the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards are said to be be a string predictor of what’s to come at the Oscars. The Academy Awards, less than a month away, have some strong tidings from these awards.

DGA and PGA winners usually win Oscars in Best Picture

So much so, it’s said that in the Best Picture category, the winners of the DGA and PGA are usually the same. Most would agree that the Producers Guild’s nominations have been a good indicator of Oscar success, with eight of the 10 PGA nominees on average translating to nods at the Academy Awards.

Advertisment

At this year’s PGA Awards, lots was said about the wildfires with the event’s theme largely being that all film and television production should move back to Los Angeles as the city bounce back.

As for the winners, Anora took home the evening’s top film prize, capping off a successful awards weekend with big wins at the Critics Choice Awards and the DGAs.

Advertisment

On the television side, Hacks followed up its strong showing and won the Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy. Meanwhile, Netflix’s Baby Reindeer landed the David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television. Other TV winners include Saturday Night Live in the Live Entertainment.

Full list of PGA Awards winners:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

• “Anora” (Neon) — WINNER

• “The Brutalist” (A24)

• “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight Pictures)

• “Conclave” (Focus Features)

• “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)

• “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

• “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)

• “September 5” (Paramount Pictures)

• “The Substance” (Mubi)

• “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

• “Flow” (Janus Films/Sideshow)

• “Inside Out 2” (Pixar)

• “Moana 2” (Walt Disney Pictures)

• “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” (Netflix)

• “The Wild Robot” (DreamWorks Animation) — WINNER

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

• “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

• “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

• “Fallout” (Prime Video)

• “Shōgun” (FX) — WINNER

• “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

• “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

• “The Bear” (FX)

• “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO/Max)

• “Hacks” (HBO/Max) — WINNER

• “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

• “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix) — WINNER

• “FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans” (FX)

• “The Penguin” (HBO/Max)

• “Ripley” (Netflix)

• “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO/Max)

Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

• “Carry On” (Netflix)

• “The Greatest Night in Pop” (Netflix) — WINNER

• “The Killer” (Peacock)

• “Rebel Ridge” (Netflix)

• “Unfrosted” (Netflix)

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

• “30 for 30” (ESPN)

• “Conan O’Brien Must Go” (HBO/Max)

• “The Jinx – Part Two” (HBO/Max)

• “STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces” (Apple TV+) — WINNER

• “Welcome to Wrexham” (FX)

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

• “Ali Wong: Single Lady” (Netflix)

• “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

• “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO/Max)

• “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

• “Saturday Night Live” (NBC) — WINNER

Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

• “The Amazing Race” (CBS)

• “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

• “Top Chef” (Bravo)

• “The Traitors” (Peacock) — WINNER

• “The Voice” (NBC)

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

• “Gaucho Gaucho”

• “Mediha”

• “Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa”

• “Porcelain War”

• “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” — WINNER

• “We Will Dance Again”

Outstanding Children’s Program

• “Avatar: The Last Airbender”

• “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock”

• “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

• “Sesame Street” — WINNER

• “SpongeBob SquarePants”

Outstanding Short-Form Program

• “The Crown: Farewell To A Royal Epic”

• “Hacks: Bit By Bit”

• “The Penguin: Inside Gotham”

• “Real Time with Bill Maher: Overtime”

• “Shōgun – The Making of Shōgun” — WINNER

Outstanding Sports Program

• “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”

• “Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants”

• “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend”

• “Simone Biles Rising” — WINNER

• “Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics”

The PGA Innovation Award

• “Critterz”

• “Emperor”

• “Impulse: Playing with Reality”

• “Orbital” — WINNER

• “The Pirate Queen with Lucy Liu”

• “What If…? – An Immersive Story”