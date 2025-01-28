A new rumour suggests that Marvel may have begun the casting process for the upcoming X-Men movie, starting with Gambit and Kitty Pryde. This news might disappoint fans hoping to see actor Channing Tatum reprise the role of Gambit after his stellar cameo in the recent Deadpool & Wolverine. According to Daniel Richtman, a frequently reliable source for MCU news, Marvel Studios has released a casting grid seeking actors to play Gambit and Kitty Pryde.

The latter was last portrayed by actor Elliot Page in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past. However, there is still a chance that Tatum could make a cameo as Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday.

The X-Men Reboot

Reportedly, Marvel has enlisted the Russo Brothers to oversee several upcoming projects, including the X-Men reboot, though it remains unclear whether they will direct. The studio has allegedly cast Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink in the role of Jean Grey and is eyeing Wicked star Cynthia Erivo and The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri for the role of Storm.

The reboot is rumoured to feature Mr. Sinister as the primary antagonist. In the comics, Sinister is a centuries-old human scientist obsessed with mutants. He has genetically modified himself with abilities he has stolen from various mutants. Sinister was also an antagonist in the recently released animated series X-Men '97.

X-Men in the MCU

Studio head Kevin Feige has hinted in interviews that fans can expect cameos by X-Men characters in upcoming MCU projects, with the mutants taking centre stage after the release of Avengers: Secret Wars. Ayo Edebiri may be the frontrunner for Storm, as the studio had previously cast her in a small role for The Thunderbolts. However, she had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.

Upcoming MCU Release

The next major release in the MCU lineup is Captain America: Brave New World, which stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haasset, and Harrison Ford in the lead and is set to hit screens worldwide on 14 February 2025.

