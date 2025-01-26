Daredevil: Born Again is one of the most anticipated shows Marvel has in its upcoming lineup. The series is a revival and continuation of Netflix's cancelled Daredevil show and its shared universe into the MCU. The show will follow Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil (played by Charlie Cox), and his fellow street-level superhero has the take on New York crime boss The Kingpin (played by Vincent D'Onofrio).

Advertisment

Also Read: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: First reactions roll In for MCU's animated Spider-Man show

Daredevil and the MCU

In a recent interview with SFX Magazine, Charlie Cox shared his excitement about playing the role and being a part of the larger MCU. "I feel rejuvenated and lucky and blessed that I'm still being given the opportunity to play this character," the actor said.

Advertisment

Cox made his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home, in a surprise cameo as Peter Parker's lawyer. Since then, several characters from Netflix's cancelled universe have made their MCU debut in various projects. Most notable among them is D'Onofrio, who played a major role in Echo.

Also Read: Alexander Hamilton returns to SNL: Lin-Manuel Miranda reprises role for this week's cold open

Born Again

Advertisment

The series will also introduce fan-favorite characters from the old show with the original actors reprising their roles; the most notable of these is Jon Bernthal as The Punisher. The others include Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Elden Henson as Franklin "Foggy" Nelson. The series will also feature a host of new and familiar faces, including Margarita Levieva, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, and Jeremy Earl.

Also Read: 'No One Will Save You' star Kaitlyn Dever joins the cast of upcoming Godzilla X Kong sequel

Behind the scenes

The show is created by Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, and Chris Ord, with Scardapane serving as showrunner. The series will also, like the original, be R-rated. Cox had previously revealed that the show had been renewed for a second season and filming would begin in March of this year.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

Also Read: Billy Ray's Son Braison Cyrus weighs in on brother Trace's recent post about their dad