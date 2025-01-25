Legendary Studio's ever-expanding Monsterverse just got bigger. Kaitlyn Dever, known for her roles in Booksmart and No One Will Save You, has joined the cast of the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sequel. According to a report by Deadline, the actress will play the lead role in the sequel, which is expected to hit screens worldwide in 2027.

Godzilla x Kong Sequel

The movie will be the eighth entry in Legendary Studio's Monsterverse. It was initially set to be directed by Adam Wingard, who helmed The New Empire, but he has since been replaced by I Am Mother director Grant Sputore.

The sequel will be written by David Callaham, known for his work on projects such as Mortal Kombat, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

While plot details remain secret, it seems likely that Godzilla and Kong will face off against any of the terrifying monsters from their vast rogues' gallery.

The Monsterverse

While fans will have to wait until 2027 to see Godzilla and Kong team up again on the big screen, they can look forward to the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which will be streaming on Apple TV later this year. The first season premiered in 2023, it starred Kurt Russell, Anna Sawai and Kiersey Clemons in the lead and was well-received by critics and audiences.

Legendary Studios likely has plans for additional spin-off series and films, although no official announcements have been made.

With six theatrical releases under its belt, the franchise, despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, has grossed over $2.5 billion worldwide.

