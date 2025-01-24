While the recent phase of Marvel films has been a mixed bag, the animated series produced by the studio has generally received universal acclaim. The latest addition to the lineup is the upcoming Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man for Disney+, created by Jeff Trammell. The show uses 3D cel-shaded animation style as an homage to the comics.

Although fans of the web-slinger will have to wait until February to watch the series, early reactions from critics are now available, thanks to the lifting of the review embargo

First Impressions

#YourFriendlyNeighborhoodSpiderMan is a love letter to everything about our Web-Headed friend. A take on Peter Parker and the characters in his orbit that I'll be thinking about for months on end. Y'all are in for a ride!



Congratulations @MrJeffTrammell, you crushed it! pic.twitter.com/zWqmK0A9uY — Aaron Perine (@SumitLakeHornet) January 24, 2025

#YourFriendlyNeighborhoodSpiderMan is simply AMAZING! Stunning 2D/3D animation and retro flare bring a multiversal MCU Spidey to life, celebrating the heart of a hero with familiar events, fresh characters, and spectacular surprises! Another sensational hit from #MarvelAnimation. pic.twitter.com/adocNRvSf9 — Justin Lawrence | Geekcentric (@helloimjlaw) January 24, 2025

Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - #YourFriendlyNeighborhoodSpiderMan exceeded my every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero. @MrJeffTrammell, you knocked it out of the park. @SpiderMan @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/ha7NklXzEM — Josh Wilding (@Josh_Wilding) January 24, 2025

#YourFriendlyNeighborhoodSpiderMan is a total blast! A really well told story with fully fleshed out character arcs, great villains, and spectacular action throughout. It offers a fun, albeit classic, twist on the MCU Spidey and will leave you clamoring for more. Bring on S2! pic.twitter.com/BvX1Rs4mfn — Rohan Patel (@KingPatel7) January 24, 2025

#YourFriendlyNeighborhoodSpiderMan is a Must See for Spider-Man fans. Classic but fresh. Clearly made by Spider-Man fans for Spider-Man fans. SPECTACULAR action, thrills, and more importantly great writing. The animation is kinetic and full of flavour, up there with X-Men ‘97! pic.twitter.com/T7myK3kA0z — Rayyan*🇵🇸 (@RayyanTCG) January 24, 2025

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is a must-watch, blending strong storytelling with its very unique style of animation.



It’s damn good entertainment and Spidey fans will love it!



When you watch it, you will want 6 seasons and a movie. #YourFriendlyNeighborhoodSpiderMan pic.twitter.com/xKyo8iXF1G — Bam Smack Pow (@BamSmackPow) January 24, 2025





The Verdict

Critics have given the upcoming addition to the MCU a thumbs-up, praising its animation, humour, writing, and the inclusion of exciting cameos.



Alternative Timeline

The series explores a different Peter Parker from across the multiverse, where Norman Osborn—better known as The Green Goblin—becomes Spider-Man's mentor instead of Tony Stark.

The Cast

The series boasts an ensemble cast of voice actors, including Hudson Thames as Spider-Man, Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, and Charlie Cox reprising his role as Daredevil.

The series will also feature numerous cameos from the MCU and a diverse rogues’ gallery for Peter Parker to contend with.

The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man are scheduled to debut on 29 January 2025 on Disney+.



