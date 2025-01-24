While the recent phase of Marvel films has been a mixed bag, the animated series produced by the studio has generally received universal acclaim. The latest addition to the lineup is the upcoming Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man for Disney+, created by Jeff Trammell. The show uses 3D cel-shaded animation style as an homage to the comics.

Although fans of the web-slinger will have to wait until February to watch the series, early reactions from critics are now available, thanks to the lifting of the review embargo

First Impressions

Critics have given the upcoming addition to the MCU a thumbs-up, praising its animation, humour, writing, and the inclusion of exciting cameos.

Alternative Timeline

The series explores a different Peter Parker from across the multiverse, where Norman Osborn—better known as The Green Goblin—becomes Spider-Man's mentor instead of Tony Stark.

The Cast

The series boasts an ensemble cast of voice actors, including Hudson Thames as Spider-Man, Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, and Charlie Cox reprising his role as Daredevil.

The series will also feature numerous cameos from the MCU and a diverse rogues’ gallery for Peter Parker to contend with.

The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man are scheduled to debut on 29 January 2025 on Disney+.

