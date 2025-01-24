The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet, follows a Hungarian-born Jewish Holocaust survivor and his family as they struggle to achieve the American Dream. The film premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival to rave reviews and Brady Corbet won the coveted Silver Lion for Best Direction. The film has since become a critical hit, earning an impressive 10 nominations for this year's Oscars.



Also Read:Priyanka Chopra reacts on Anuja's Oscar nomination, calls it 'an incredible moment'

Advertisment

Adrien Brody shares his thoughts

Actor Adrien Brody, who portrayed László Tóth, spoke to the BBC about the role and expressed his honour in playing it: "The wonderful thing is, it's an opportunity for me to honour my ancestral struggles."

He went on to say that the movie reminded him of the struggles his grandparents endured during the Second World War and their journey to America.



Also Read: Colman kicks off Sundance as film world reels from LA fires

Advertisment

Brody also addressed the film's three-and-a-half-hour runtime, which impacted its box office performance: "For me, I think that the length of a movie is similar to the length of a book, a double album, or a painting with a big canvas."

The Oscar race begins

Adrien Brody is also a nominee for the Best Actor award at this year's Oscars, he holds the distinction of being the youngest actor to win the award at the age of 29 for his role in the 2002 film The Pianist, and it remains to be seen if he will take home the prize for a second time.

Advertisment

While The Brutalist is a strong contender for the Best Picture award at this year's Oscars, it faces stiff competition from its fellow nominees. The list includes films such as The Substance, Anora, A Complete Unknown, The Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys, and Wicked. See the full list of nominees here.

Also Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Natasha Lyonne teases MCU fans about her role in the upcoming superhero flick

The 97th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 2, 2025, and will be hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien.



Also Read: All We Imagine As Light Oscar hopes dashed, Netflix's Anuja bags nomination for Best live-action short film