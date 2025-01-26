Braison Cyrus has finally broken his silence regarding his brother Trace Cyrus's viral open letter to their father Billy Ray Cyrus. In a recent interview with People, the music producer said that he has no ill will towards anyone in his family.

"I don't have any bad feelings toward anyone in my family," Braison says.

Trace Cyrus' viral post

Earlier this month musician Trace Cyrus wrote a heartfelt letter to his father about his recent behaviour and how he and his sibling barely recognise him. The letter posted on Instagram came after Billy Ray performed at Donald Trump's inauguration this month.

"Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away," he wrote in his open letter.

Braison new Album

Braison, who produced an upcoming country album with his father said that they had been working on it for over a year. Speaking about the new album, Billy Ray said that he was proud to work with his son and praised his talent.

"Braison is very talented and ‘25 is his year. I’m glad to be a part of it. This record is gonna be special. I’m gearing up for what will be the journey of a lifetime.” Billy Ray said. Billy Ray has yet to directly address Trace's letter but a source close to the family has said that they do not want a family feud and plan on working on their issues.

Tensions have been high with Billy Ray and his family for a while now but recently came to a head after his divorce from his wife Australian singer Firerose last year.

