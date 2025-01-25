Miley Cyrus is in no mood to reconcile with father Billy Ray Cyrus amid growing health concern after his controversial performance at Donald Trump's inaugural ball.

For the unversed, Miley and her father Bily are not in good terms for years now. Even after her father's concerning situation, inside sources have told Page Six that the pop star hasn’t had a relationship with her father “for a long time” and has “no interest” in making things work with him.

However, the insider has told that she had saw his father's performance at Trump's post-inauguration Liberty Ball and found it “concerning.”

While Miley's younger sister Noah Cyrus is concerned about Billy Ray as she loves her father “unconditionally” and “wants the best for him,” according to sources.

During his performance, Billy Ray Cyrus faced technical issue mid-performance when his guitar stopped working. The performance garnered strong reactions with netizens calling it a disaster.

“I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not,” he wrote in a post defending his peformance. “I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me.”

After the performance, the singer's son Trace Cyrus shared a lengthy statement on social media, revealing that the family has been “genuinely worried” about him.

In an open letter shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the 35-year-old singer said of Billy, “Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now.”

“It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point,” he added.

Billy's ex-wife Firerose has also opened up about her troubled marriage with Billy.

Reflecting on their eight-month wedding which ended in messy divorce, Firerose said, ''What’s being seen in public now reflects much of what I experienced in private during our relationship.”