The first round of performers at the Grammy Awards has been revealed. The lineup includes Sabrina Carpenter, Charli xcx and Chappell Roan, who incidentally all nominated at the awards ceremony.



Fellow nominees Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Doechii, Raye, Shakira and Teddy Swims will also take the stage at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025.

Advertisment

Grammys effected by LA Wildfires

Music's biggest night, the Grammy Awards 2025 will be hosted by Trevor Noah. The awards will raise funs to support relief efforts for LA wildfire victims. Like many of the other key industry events, the Recording Academy-which organises Grammys- had to cancel week events due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.



The Recording Academy and MusiCares have pledged over $3.2 million in emergency aid to music professionals affected by the fires.

New Los Angeles wildfire forces thousands, including 500 inmates, to evacuate



“The upcoming Grammy Awards won’t just be about celebrating and honoring the best in music this year. They will also show how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift and support those in need,” said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. “We are thrilled that so many artists in our community are banding together at this time to show support for their fellow music makers and others impacted by the recent wildfires.”

Advertisment

Nominees to perform

With her album and cultural phenomenon “Brat,” Charli xcx is up for eight awards at this year’s Grammys including album of the year, record of the year and best pop duo/group performance for “Guess” with Eilish.

Grammy Nominations 2025: Beyoncé leads with 11 nods, Swift, Carpenter top nominees. See full list



Meanwhile, Carpenter and Roan are both first-time nominees, and will be competing for six awards including record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist.

Advertisment

Billy Eilish is up for seven Grammys this year, including record, album and song. Meanwhile, three-time Grammy winner Shakira has a chance at best Latin pop album.

The Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 2. It will be broadcast from 8 to 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Producers Guild Awards nominations delayed again due to LA wildfire