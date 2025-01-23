Even as Los Angeles continues to battle two enormous fires, a new wildfire erupted just north of the city on Wednesday (Jan 22). The massive wildfire in the American city, as per reports, has forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate. The new blaze, according to AFP, is in the hillsides near Castaic Lake.

Fanned by dry winds

Ferocious flames fanned by dry Santa Ana winds were seen devouring hillsides near Castaic Lake, quickly spreading to cover more than 8,000 acres (3,200 hectares) in a matter of hours.

Around 31,000 people were ordered to evacuate from around Castaic Lake, located close to the city of Santa Clarita, just 35 miles (56.33 kilometres) north of Los Angeles.

The new blaze has been dubbed the Hughes fire.

Robert Jensen, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, urged people to evacuate immediately. He said that they've seen "the devastation caused by people failing to follow those orders in the Palisades and Eaton fires."

"I don't want to see that here in our community as well. If you've been issued an evacuation order, please get out," he added.

Jail under evacuation order

With the fire posing significant danger to the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, around 500 inmates were being moved to a neighbouring facility, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

Meanwhile, 4,600 inmates being held at other jails in the area are staying put, with buses waiting on hand to evacuate if the need arises.

To battle the fire, a helicopter and plane fleet that includes two enormous amphibious 'Super Scoopers' carrying hundreds of litres of water have taken to the skies. On the ground, crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest were also attacking the blaze.

Meteorologist Daniel Swain warned that the fire was very concerning. "There is a chance that this fire will make it into Ventura County, and this is not a good place to have a fire under northeast winds, because there is an almost contiguous, very dense fuel bed all in this region," said Swain.

"Unfortunately, this fire has the potential to become very large under these conditions."

