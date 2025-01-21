Donald Trump is now the 47th US President.

Advertisment

After a highly glamorous and star-studded inauguration ceremony, Trump addressed some serious issues from immigration to wars. He also lamented the loss of homes for some of the “wealthiest and most powerful individuals in our country” in the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

Trump to visit Los Angeles in the wake of devastating fires

Trump plans to visit Los Angeles later this week. He said, “Our country can no longer deliver basic services in times of emergency, as recently shown by the wonderful people of North Carolina been treated so badly and other states who are still suffering from a hurricane that took place many months ago, or more recently, Los Angeles, where we are watching fires still tragically burned from weeks ago without even a token of defence.”

Advertisment

Donald Trump inauguration: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ fiance Lauren Sánchez turns heads in white

“They are raging through the houses and communities, even affecting some of the wealthiest and most powerful individuals in our country, some of whom are sitting here right now. They don’t have a home any longer. That’s interesting, but we can’t let this happen. Everyone is unable to do anything about it. That’s going to change,” he added in his address.

Donald Trump's swearing-in was a high-profile event

Advertisment

Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony saw the who's who of the showbiz world, entrepreneurs, businessmen and political leaders from the US and the world. Among the high-profile attendees were Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Apple’s Tim Cook, META’s Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai of Google and Elon Musk — many of who have homes in Southern California. Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of Tik Tok was there too.

Trump himself has a residence in Beverly Hills and now ex-vice president Kamala Harris has a home in the Brentwood neighbourhood. The latter was very close to the Los Angeles fires that destroyed homes and took lives.

As a result of the fires, tens of thousands of acres of land have been destroyed with hundreds of thousands having been evacuated.