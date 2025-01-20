On a cold day in Washington, DC, Donald Trump took oath as the 47th president of the United States in the inauguration ceremony held at the Capitol Rotunda.  

The ceremony had superstar Carrie Underwood and opera tenor Christopher Macchio deliver musical performances. Carrie performed ''America the Beautiful'' while Macchio sang the national anthem.

Carrie Underwood faces technical glitch

During her performance, Carrie, 41, faced a little technical glitch before performing. The crooner, looking gorgeous, stood calmly, waiting for the music to start.

After a little delay, Underwood started singing cappella, asking the packed hall to join her and saying, "You know the words." 
Hailing how Underwood calmly handled the whole situation, one user wrote on X, ''When the audio backing track for @carrieunderwood failed, Carrie didn’t miss a beat—she started singing a cappella and invited the audience to join in. The unexpected fluke turned the moment into something even more powerful. Truly amazing!''
Another user wrote, ''Carrie Underwood ends the awkward moment waiting for the music to start, and goes ahead and belts out America the Beautiful solo. Masterful.''
The American Idol judge chose an elegant white dress. She accessorised her look with diamond earrings, rings, and a bracelet. 
On Jan 13, Underwood confirmed that she will be performing at Trump's inauguration ceremony. However, she faced a massive backlash for agreeing to perform at the ceremony. 
"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," she said in a statement to USA Today.
"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Christopher Macchio performs at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

At the grand ceremony, Christopher Macchio sang the national anthem with his powerful voice in front of President Trump, who proudly saluted him during his whole performance. Even after his performance, Trump tapped Macchio's back. Watch the video here:

 