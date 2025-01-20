On a cold day in Washington, DC, Donald Trump took oath as the 47th president of the United States in the inauguration ceremony held at the Capitol Rotunda.

The ceremony had superstar Carrie Underwood and opera tenor Christopher Macchio deliver musical performances. Carrie performed ''America the Beautiful'' while Macchio sang the national anthem.

Carrie Underwood faces technical glitch

During her performance, Carrie, 41, faced a little technical glitch before performing. The crooner, looking gorgeous, stood calmly, waiting for the music to start.

After a little delay, Underwood started singing cappella, asking the packed hall to join her and saying, "You know the words."

Hailing how Underwood calmly handled the whole situation, one user wrote on X, '' When the audio backing track for @carrieunderwood failed, Carrie didn’t miss a beat—she started singing a cappella and invited the audience to join in. The unexpected fluke turned the moment into something even more powerful. Truly amazing!'' NATIONAL ANTHEM: When the audio backing track for @carrieunderwood failed, Carrie didn’t miss a beat—she started singing a cappella and invited the audience to join in. The unexpected fluke turned the moment into something even more powerful. Truly amazing! pic.twitter.com/9gAFuzBaK4 — @amuse (@amuse) January 20, 2025