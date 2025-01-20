Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 20) took oath as the 47th president of the United States in the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC. Just before Trump, JD Vance took oath as the Vice President of the United States.

Advertisment

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Trump said in his oath.

#BREAKING | Donald J Trump takes oath as the 47th President of the United States pic.twitter.com/QsfUx7T08O — WION (@WIONews) January 20, 2025

After taking the oath, Trump said, "My life was saved for a reason, I was saved by God to make America great again."

Advertisment

At 78, Trump became the oldest president in the United States' history. This also marks the first time a convicted felon has become the US president.

During his inaugural address, Donald Trump said that “the golden age of America begins right now.” The newly sworn-in president is expected to take swift action through a series of executive orders.

Trump to announce national emergency at US-Mexico border

Advertisment

Among these are initiating steps to end birthright citizenship and declaring a national emergency at the US-Mexico border, according to officials joining the Trump administration. On his first day, Trump also plans to issue pardons for certain individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol riots.

Also read: Elon Musk-Donald Trump bromance: Once a non-supporter, how Musk became Trump's 'first buddy'

Who was at the Trump inauguration ceremony?

Prominent business leaders such as Tesla CEO and close Trump ally Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg attended the inauguration. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was also present. India’s external affairs minister, S Jaishankar also attended the ceremony.

Eleventh hour: Biden issues preemtive pardons for family members, Jan 6 comittee members

Meanwhile, outgoing President Joe Biden made use of his final hours in office to issue a number of pardons. Those granted clemency include General Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and members of Congress who participated in the investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot. Biden also issued preemptive pardons for his siblings—James, Frank, and Valerie—as well as their spouses.

(With inputs from agencies)