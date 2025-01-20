Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on (Jan 20), marking a famed comeback to the White House. As the world watches this historic moment, attention also turns to his evolving relationship with tech magnate Elon Musk.

Advertisment

Though Musk now describes himself as the “first buddy” of the president-elect, their relationship hasn’t always been smooth. In fact, their early encounters were anything but friendly.

Also read: Donald Trump inauguration LIVE Updates: Trump to order govt to recognise only two biological sexes

A rocky start

Advertisment

In 2016, Musk openly criticised Trump’s suitability for the presidency, questioning his character and ability to lead. Speaking to CNBC at the time, Musk said, “I feel a bit stronger that he is not the right guy. He doesn’t seem to have the sort of character that reflects well on the United States.”

Their professional relationship soon hit another hurdle. In June 2017, Musk resigned from Trump’s presidential advisory boards after the US quit the Paris Climate Agreement. Musk made his stance clear on X (formerly Twitter):

Also read: Donald Trump inauguration: Russia's Putin, UK's Starmer, others congratulate Republican leader on becoming US prez

Advertisment

“Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.”

Changing dynamics

Years later, Trump extended an olive branch, describing Musk in January 2022 as one of the world’s “great geniuses” and even comparing him to inventor Thomas Edison. However, the goodwill was short-lived. By mid-2022, Trump dismissed Musk as “another bulls*** artist.”

Things began to shift in September 2023, when Musk appeared to align with some of Trump’s policies. Notably, Musk voiced his support for stricter immigration measures, including a US-Mexico border wall, a hallmark of Trump’s platform. Musk wrote on X:

“We actually do need a wall and we need to require people to have some shred of evidence to claim asylum to enter, as everyone is doing that...”

From neutrality to support

Despite warming up to Trump’s ideas, Musk remained neutral ahead of the 2024 presidential election. In March, he publicly stated he wouldn’t financially support any candidate. But this stance changed dramatically in July 2024 after an assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

In the aftermath, Musk endorsed Trump and pledged substantial financial backing, reportedly committing $45 million monthly to a new pro-Trump super PAC, America PAC.

'I’m not just MAGA — I’m dark MAGA'

By August 2024, Musk’s support became more visible. He hosted Trump on X for an extended conversation during which he proposed forming a commission on government efficiency and offered to lead it. Trump answered in the affirmative, saying, "I'd love it." A few days later, Musk declared, “I am willing to serve.”

The same month, Musk joined Trump on stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, donning a black “Make America Great Again” cap. Speaking to the crowd, he said, “As you can see, I’m not just MAGA — I’m dark MAGA.”

In October, Musk announced a unique initiative, pledging $1 million daily to voters in swing states who signed his America PAC’s petition supporting free speech and gun rights.

Election night sleepover

On election night in November 2024, Musk joined Trump and his allies at Mar-a-Lago to celebrate a sweeping Republican victory.

As Trump prepares to take the oath of office on Monday (20 January), Musk will be by his side. The future of their partnership remains to be seen, but it’s clear that their relationship has come a long way.

(With inputs from agencies)