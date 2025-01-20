Donald Trump inauguration LIVE Updates: Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the US on Monday (Jan 20). This is Trump's second term as president. He emerged victorious in the November 5 election against Democrat Kamala Harris.

During his inaugural address, Trump gave details about the executive orders that his administration would be signing starting with declaring a state of emergency on the southern border.

Trump marked the fact that his inauguration is occurring on Martin Luther King Jr Day, saying in his speech that his administration will “strive together to make his dream a reality.”

