Donald Trump inauguration LIVE Updates: Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the US on Monday (Jan 20). This is Trump's second term as president. He emerged victorious in the November 5 election against Democrat Kamala Harris.
During his inaugural address, Trump gave details about the executive orders that his administration would be signing starting with declaring a state of emergency on the southern border.
Trump marked the fact that his inauguration is occurring on Martin Luther King Jr Day, saying in his speech that his administration will “strive together to make his dream a reality.”
Donald Trump inauguration LIVE Updates on WION
-
Jan 21, 2025 07:02 IST
Donald Trump 2.0 | Bye-bye Biden: Trump's inaugural executive orders mark major rollback of Biden-era policies
US President Donald Trump, in his first move as the POTUS, on Monday (Jan 20) signed an executive order mandating federal employees to return to the office full-time, effectively ending remote work arrangements.
The return-to-office mandate is part of a broader suite of executive orders Donald Trump signed just after his inauguration ceremony, aimed at reversing policies from the Biden administration.
-
Jan 21, 2025 11:01 IST
Trump 2.0: US President 'not confident' Gaza truce would hold
US President Donald Trump said Monday he was not confident a ceasefire deal in Gaza would hold, despite trumpeting his diplomacy to secure it ahead of his inauguration.
Asked by a reporter as he returned to the White House whether the two sides would maintain the truce and move on in the agreement, Trump said, "I'm not confident."
"That's not our war; it's their war. But I'm not confident," Trump said.
Trump, however, said that he believed Hamas had been "weakened" in the war that began with its unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.
-
Jan 21, 2025 09:11 IST
Trump 2.0: 'Great honour to represent India,' says EAM Jaishankar as he attends Trump's swearing-in ceremony
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday (Jan 20) that it was an absolute "honour" to have represented India at the swearing-in ceremony of United States President Donald Trump.
-
Jan 21, 2025 08:53 IST
Trump 2.0: TikTok gets 75-days grace period, Trump signs executive order delaying ban
Hours after his inauguration on Monday (Jan 20), President Donald Trump signed an executive order to delay the ban of the popular short-video application TikTok by 75 days. The platform was slated to be shut on January 19.
-
Jan 21, 2025 08:29 IST
Trump 2.0: US President says Putin 'destroying Russia' by not signing a deal to end Ukraine war
US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 21) said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "destroying Russia" by not making a deal to end the war with neighbouring Ukraine.
-
Jan 21, 2025 07:52 IST
Donald Trump 2.0: Trump pardons 1,500 Jan 6 rioters, declares them political 'hostages'
US President Donald Trump, on his first day in office, issued a full pardon for around 1,500 of his supporters who, in 2021, sought to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden by attacking the Capitol building.
-
Jan 21, 2025 06:30 IST
Donald Trump 2.0: GOP leader cancels Biden’s removal of Cuba from list of state sponsors of terrorism
Trump on Monday cancelled Biden’s removal of Cuba from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism. The sanctions were lifted as a part of a wider deal brokered by the Vatican to lift economic sanctions on Cuba in exchange for prisoners held there.
-
Jan 21, 2025 06:27 IST
Donald Trump 2.0: Trump pardons about 1,500 Jan 6 defendants
Donald Trump has pardoned about 1,500 defendants charged in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and issued six commutations, the Associated Press reports.
-
Jan 21, 2025 05:43 IST
Donald Trump 2.0 LIVE: Trump calls Biden's presidency 'worst administrations in history'
Donald Trump while addressing the inauguration parade on Monday (Jan 20) at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC, said that he would implement a regulatory that will cease Joe Biden's bureaucrats and fire them.
Read more here.
-
Jan 21, 2025 05:35 IST
Donald Trump signs dozens of executive orders
Trump finally signed dozens of executive orders targeting policies of former US president Joe Biden.
One of Trump's aides was announcing what Trump is signing, then the president would pick up the document and show it to the crowd. What he is signing:
“The first item that president Trump is signing is the rescission of 78 Biden-era executive actions, executive orders, presidential memoranda and others.”
“A regulatory freeze, as you announced in your speech, preventing bureaucrats from issuing any more regulations until we have full control of this the government and this administration.”
“A freeze on all federal hiring, accepting the military and a number of other excluded categories again, until full control of the government is achieved and we understand the objectives of government going forward.”
“A requirement that federal workers return to full-time in-person work immediately.”
“A directive to every department and agency in the federal government to address the cost of living crisis that has cost Americans so dearly.”
“The withdrawal from the Paris climate treaty,” along with a letter informing the United Nations of the decision.
“A directive to the federal government ordering the restoration of freedom of speech and preventing government censorship of free speech, going forward.”
“A directive to the federal government ending the weaponization of government against the political adversaries of the previous administration, as we’ve seen.”
-
Jan 21, 2025 05:30 IST
Donald Trump 2.0 LIVE: Marco Rubio confirmed as secretary of state
US Senate unanimously confirmed former senator Marco Rubio to serve as secretary of state. The vote was 99-0. Rubio has emerged as Trump’s first cabinet secretary to win confirmation.
-
Jan 21, 2025 03:30 IST
‘Pro-Hezbollah’ Muslim cleric was removed from Trump inauguration event: Report
A Muslim cleric who earlier refused to condemn Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah didn't appear at the inauguration ceremony of US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 20). Earlier, it was reported that the cleric had been given invitation for the mega event by the Trump team, which drew condemnation from several Trump loyalists.
Husham Al-Husainy, the imam of the Karbalaa Islamic Educational Center in Dearborn, Michigan, had reportedly been invited to deliver a benediction at the Jan 20 mega event.
US conservatives criticised this move by the Trump transition team as they believed the invitation to the Imam went against the values that President Trump stood for.
Al-Husainy's absence from the mega event indicated his invitation may have been scrapped by the Trump team altogether. A report by the New York Post said the invitation to the Imam was scrapped. However, it is also possible that the Imam may have decided against attending the inauguration given the level of criticism he has faced at the hands of Trump supporters.
-
Jan 21, 2025 02:56 IST
Donald Trump 2.0: US President participates in First Honors Ceremony
US President Donald Trump is participating in the First Honors Ceremony, where chosen representatives including first responders from Butler, Pennsylvania, are also present.
-
Jan 21, 2025 02:26 IST
Donald Trump 2.0: Trump on Jan 6ers
Trump is planning to pardon convictions for those who did not commit violence during the January 6 riot at the Capitol, ABC News is reporting.
-
Jan 21, 2025 02:23 IST
‘A Nazi salute?’ Elon Musk stirs massive controversy
Elon Musk, US billionaire and an ally of US President Donald Trump, stirred a major controversy Monday while addressing the supporters of the Republican leader at the Capital One arena.
During his speech, Musk pounded his chest and raised his right arm in the air while thanking Trump’s supporters. The gesture, his critics said, resembled a Nazi salute.
Wait, did Musk just do a Nazi salute? pic.twitter.com/VZChlQXSYv— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 20, 2025
-
Jan 21, 2025 02:10 IST
Donald Trump 2.0: EU ready to defend interests
The European Union stands "ready" to defend its interests, the bloc's economy commissioner said Monday, after US President Donald Trump promised a policy of tariffs and taxes on other countries in his inaugural address.
"If there is a need to defend Europe's economic interests, we are ready to do so," Valdis Dombrovskis said when asked about the threat by Trump -- who so far has stopped short of announcing immediate new tariffs on US trading partners.
-
Jan 21, 2025 01:51 IST
Donald Trump 2.0: Official 'reproductive rights' website down
Reproductiverights.gov, a Joe Biden administration-era website, went offline as Trump took office Monday.
Department of Health and Human Services under Biden had set up the portal after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in June 2022.
Trump insisted during the 2024 campaign that regulating the controversial procedure should be left up to the individual states -- while opposing a national ban.
-
Jan 21, 2025 01:47 IST
Donald Trump 2.0: 'Leaving office, but not leaving the fight,' Biden says as his presidency comes to end
As Joe Biden's presidency comes to an end with Donald Trump taking over as the 47th US President, Biden stressed in his farewell address on Monday (Jan 21) that he is leaving office, but "we are not leaving the fight."
-
Jan 21, 2025 01:45 IST
Donald Trump 2.0: Netanyahu plans to visit Trump
An Israeli official told CNN that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to visit Washington and meet with US President Donald Trump “in the coming weeks".
The two will discuss the normalisation of Israel’s relations with Saudi Arabia, Iran’s nuclear program and the ongoing ceasefire and hostage deal, the official added.
-
Jan 21, 2025 01:42 IST
Donald Trump 2.0: Trump announces national emergency on Mexico border. What does it mean for US?
As US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 20) started fulfilling the promises he made during the election campaign, he said that he would be declaring a national emergency at the southern border in Mexico and a "national energy emergency" aimed at boosting US oil and gas production and lowering costs for domestic consumers.
-
Jan 21, 2025 01:08 IST
Donald Trump 2.0: Trump signs paperwork to take control of executive branch
Congressional leaders were seen surrounding a desk in the Capitol as Trump signed paperwork that will formally put him in control of the executive branch.
-
Jan 21, 2025 01:01 IST
Donald Trump 2.0: GOP leader expected to sign 100 executive orders within hours
President Trump was expected to sign as many as 100 executive orders within hours of taking office Monday afternoon, reported the New York Times.
-
Jan 21, 2025 00:55 IST
Awkward air-kiss moment between President Trump, Melania goes viral
Guess the first viral trend that shook the internet just as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the US: the awkward kiss moment between the 47th US President and the First Lady Melania Trump.
-
Jan 21, 2025 00:54 IST
‘China is operating…,’ Trump vows to ‘take back’ Panama Canal; Panamanian prez fires back
US President Donald Trump in his inaugural address said Monday (Jan 20) that he will take “back the Panama Canal”, reiterating a promise that he has remained vocal about over the past months. The 47th US president added America can’t let China get control of the crucial waterway.
"We didn't give it to China, we gave it to Panama. And we're taking it back," he declared at the Capitol Rotunda.
Read more here.
-
Jan 20, 2025 23:14 IST
Trump inaugural address: Trump ends speech on a positive note
Donald Trump ended his inaugural address on a positive note, saying, “Many people thought it was impossible for me to stage such a historic political comeback, but as you see here today, here I am.”
“I stand before you now as proof that you should never believe that something is impossible to do in America,” he added.
-
Jan 20, 2025 23:03 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: A look at the executive orders that Trump would sign on first day in office
Here is a look at some of the executive orders that Trump would be signing on Monday
> Seeking a broad government effort to reduce inflation and reduce prices.
> Ending what Trump has called an “electric vehicle mandate.”
> Immigration, including declaring a national emergency at southern border, reinstating the “remain in Mexico” policy and sending troops to the southern border.
-
Jan 20, 2025 23:00 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: US president vows to impose tariff and tax foreign countries
During his inaugural address, Donald Trump vowed to impose tariff and tax foreign countries.
-
Jan 20, 2025 22:56 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: Trump delivers forceful critique of federal govt
With Biden in attendance, Trump delivered a forceful critique of the federal government, which the Republican president said could not manage even a simple crisis at home.
Trump cited the wildfires in California and flooding in North Carolina and pointed to a continuing catalogue of catastrophic events abroad and illegal immigration.
-
Jan 20, 2025 22:50 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: Donald Trump pledges to restore America's sovereignty
Donald Trump said on Monday that he pledged to restore America's sovereignty, pointing out that the country's decline is over.
-
Jan 20, 2025 22:46 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: India's Modi congratulates 'dear friend'
"Congratulations my dear friend President Donald Trump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!" Indian PM Narendra Modi said in a post on X.
-
Jan 20, 2025 22:43 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: Golden age of America begins right now, says Trump
Trump began his inaugural address by thanking the previous presidents and vice presidents. He said that the Golden age of America would begin right now.
-
Jan 20, 2025 22:35 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: Donald Trump sworn in as 47th American president- Watch
The moment is finally here. Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th president of America.
#BREAKING | Donald J Trump takes oath as the 47th President of the United States pic.twitter.com/QsfUx7T08O— WION (@WIONews) January 20, 2025
-
Jan 20, 2025 22:31 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: JD Vance sworn in as Vice President
JD Vance has been sworn in as the vice president of the United States.
-
Jan 20, 2025 22:20 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: Moments before event, Biden issues pardons to kin
In his final act in office, outgoing US president Joe Biden issued pardons to his family members due to unrelenting attacks from Trump and his allies.
-
Jan 20, 2025 22:15 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: What is the theme of Trump's inaugural address
The theme of President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural address will be “restoring confidence” in America, a White House official said.
-
Jan 20, 2025 22:09 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: Former presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton receive applause
The former presidents in attendance for Trump's inauguration— Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton — drew applause from the audience.
-
Jan 20, 2025 22:03 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: Flights around Washington DC delayed due to event's security
Commercial flights to the airport closest to inauguration ceremonies are being delayed for security reasons, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) bulletin said.
The FAA said that the inauguration day activities could significantly impact operations at Reagan National Airport.
-
Jan 20, 2025 21:45 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: All nine SC justices arrive at Capitol
All nine justices of the US Supreme Court have arrived at the Capitol.
-
Jan 20, 2025 21:38 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: Trump to order govt to recognise only two biological sexes
In what seems as a massive problem for the LGBTQ community in the US, President-elect Trump will order the government to recognise only two biological sexes, incoming White House officials said.
-
Jan 20, 2025 21:33 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: UK's Starmer, others congratulate Republican leader on becoming US prez
As the ceremony was about to begin, many global leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, UK PM Keir Starmar and others congratulated Trump on taking charge of the top post.
-
Jan 20, 2025 21:28 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: Outgoing US President Biden and President-elect Trump arrive at the US Capitol
US President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing president Joe Biden arrive at the US Capitol for the Inauguration ceremony
US President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing president Joe Biden arrive at the US Capitol for the Inauguration ceremony— WION (@WIONews) January 20, 2025
Track updates here: https://t.co/lnRKZ6uwtG pic.twitter.com/ZsqatWAd0d
-
Jan 20, 2025 21:16 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: Outgoing US President Biden and President-elect Trump leave the White House
US President Biden and President-elect Trump leave White House for swearing-in ceremony at Capitol
Outgoing US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump leave the White House, head to the US Capitol for the inauguration ceremony— WION (@WIONews) January 20, 2025
Track live updates: https://t.co/lnRKZ6uwtG pic.twitter.com/4SQIh4mRmM
-
Jan 20, 2025 21:14 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: Trump to order Gulf of Mexico renamed to 'Gulf of America'
US President-elect will today order the Gulf of Mexico to be renamed the “Gulf of America”, and Alaska’s Mount Denali to be rechristened to Mount McKinley, as reported by the New York Post.
-
Jan 20, 2025 20:55 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: US President-elect to declare 'national energy emergency'
President-elect Donald Trump is set to sign an order declaring a “national energy emergency”, incoming White House officials said this morning.
-
Jan 20, 2025 20:29 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump arrive at the White House
Outgoing US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden greet President-elect Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump at the White House— WION (@WIONews) January 20, 2025
Track updates here: https://t.co/lnRKZ6uwtG pic.twitter.com/ng6TPr0maR
-
Jan 20, 2025 20:09 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: US vice-president Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff welcome incoming V-P JD Vance and wife Usha Vance
US vice-president Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff welcome incoming V-P JD Vance and wife Usha Vance at the White House— WION (@WIONews) January 20, 2025
Track updates: https://t.co/lnRKZ6uwtG pic.twitter.com/ySgn908Rbh
-
Jan 20, 2025 20:06 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: Biden shares final selfie from White House
One more selfie for the road. We love you, America. pic.twitter.com/71k46uGADV— President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2025
-
Jan 20, 2025 19:59 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: President-elect Donald Trump exits St. John's Church after prayer service
#DonaldTrump exits St. John's Church after prayer service, heads with wife Melania to the White House for tea with outgoing president Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden— WION (@WIONews) January 20, 2025
Track updates here: https://t.co/lnRKZ6uwtG pic.twitter.com/DKKCxzR722
-
Jan 20, 2025 19:36 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE: Exact time, where to watch, and all you need to know
The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to start at 12:00 pm ET (5:00 pm GMT). However, the day's events will commence earlier, with the Trumps attending morning services at St. John’s Church in Washington. Click here to read more
-
Jan 20, 2025 19:33 IST
Trump inauguration LIVE:Who's at the church service ?
President-elect Donald Trump, incoming First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President-elect JD Vance will pray at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Notable attendees include Boris Johnson, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Elon Musk, Janette Nesheiwat, and Mike Waltz.
St Johns Church - The Church of the Presidents. God Bless America!🇺🇸 @JuliaNesheiwat @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/B5LDlcGeat— Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) January 20, 2025