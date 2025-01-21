As Joe Biden's presidency comes to an end with Donald Trump taking over as the 47th US president, the outgoing Democrat stressed in his farewell address on Monday (Jan 21) that he is leaving office but "we are not leaving the fight."

In a very brief address after Trump concluded his inaugural speech, Biden said "we have got a lot more to do."

'Not leaving the fight'

Biden said he is “leaving office, but we’re not leaving the fight,” calling on supporters to “stay engaged in all the ways you can.”

Looking back at the past four years with great "pride", Biden said, “No president gets to choose the moment they enter history. But they get to choose the team they enter it with. And we chose the best damn team in the world."

He further said it was the "honour of my life to serve as your president".

“Mark my words: the future’s going to judge what you’ve done as one of the most significant contributions that’s been made by all of America," he emphasised.

The crowd cheered "Thank you, Joe" as Biden concluded his speech.

Following his speech, the Bidens crossed the tarmac hand in hand and boarded Special Air Mission 46 for a flight to Santa Ynez, California.

Just a while before that, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday. Trump took the oath on two Bibles. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office.

Trump, in his speech, slammed Biden, saying that the "government that cannot manage a simple crisis at home" is at the same time stumbling "into a continuing catalogue of catastrophic events abroad".

He continued criticising the policies of Biden, who was sitting just a few steps away from him at the inauguration ceremony.

