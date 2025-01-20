Donald Trump, soon after being sworn in as the 47th US President, emphasised that the "golden age of America begins now", adding that he will put America first.

Trump, who is back as the US President after a historic win in the November elections, said that "from today onwards, the US will flourish and will be envied by every nation".

In his inaugural address on Monday (Jan 20), Trump stated, "The golden age of America begins right now. I will put simply America first."

“From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer,” Trump said.

Taking over for his second stint, Trump said he is returning as the 47th president “confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success.”

He further reiterated that America's decline is over and a change will come "very quickly".

Trump slams Joe Biden's administration

The newly sworn-in president slammed his predecessor Joe Biden in his address, saying that the "government that cannot manage a simple crisis at home" is at the same time stumbling "into a continuing catalogue of catastrophic events abroad".

Trump continued criticising the policies of Biden who was sitting just a few steps away from him at the inauguration ceremony.

He wasted no time in raking up the matter of immigration, which was a key issue of his presidential campaign, saying that the government "fails to protect our magnificent law-abiding citizens", but provides "sanctuary and protection to dangerous criminals".

Trump added that the government had given unlimited funding to the defence of foreign borders, but has refused to defend American borders.

"The scales of justice will be rebalanced," Trump said, adding that the vicious, violent, and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and government will end.

'Liberation day'

Trump, in his speech, claimed today 'January 20, 2025' as "liberation day".

He said that the recent presidential election will be remembered as the "greatest and most consequential election in the history of our country".

'Saved by God'

Trump, recalling the day he faced the assassination attempt said that his "life was saved" by the grace of God to make "America great again".

'National emergency'

Trump announced a "national energy emergency" to bring down prices, which was one of his key campaign promises.

He again reiterated, "We will drill, baby, drill." He further said he is going to direct his Cabinet to use “the vast powers at their disposal” to bring down the cost of goods.

Trump further said that he will be signing a list of historic executive orders today. "With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense. It’s all about common sense.”

He further outlined his intent to declare a national emergency at the US southern border.

'Revoke electric vehicle mandate'

Donald Trump said that as he takes office today, he will revoke the electric vehicle mandate, "saving our auto industry and keeping my sacred pledge to my great American auto workers".

“In other words, you’ll be able to buy the car of your choice. We will build automobiles in America again at a rate that nobody could have dreamt possible just a few years ago," he added.

'Overhaul of trade system'

Trump continued, saying that as the 47th president of the United States, he will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families.

“We will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens,” he said, adding, "For this purpose, we are establishing the External Revenue Service to collect all tariffs, duties and revenues.”

Gulf of Mexico

Trump said that the US will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on Earth.

“A short time from now, we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America," he said.

Trump said that from today, the United States of America will be a free, sovereign, and independent nation.

Concluding his address, he reiterated his statement from the beginning of the speech, saying that “our golden age has just begun.”

Earlier, Trump took the oath as the 47th President of the United States. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath.

Notably, he was sworn in on two bibles, one used by Abraham Lincoln for his inauguration in 1861 and another given by his mother in 1955.

Prior to Trump's swearing-in, JD Vance officially took his oath of office for the position of Vice-President. He was standing with Usha Vance and his children.

(With inputs from agencies)