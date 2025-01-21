Donald Trump was officially inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on Monday (Jan 20). Following the swearing-in ceremony, the White House website was updated to reflect the new administration. The homepage now features a photograph of Trump alongside the slogan, “America is back.”

At 78, Trump is the oldest individual to hold the office of President in US history. His inauguration also marks a historic moment as he is the first convicted felon to assume the presidency.

'Every single day I will be fighting for you'

The updated White House website displays a message from Trump, which reads, “Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America.”

During his inaugural speech, Trump said, “My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal, and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy, and indeed their freedom.”

Website showcases vision of Trump 2.0

Visitors to the White House website are greeted with a short video featuring highlights from Trump’s first term, including clips of Marine One, military flyovers, and Trump saluting. Below the main image, a link directs users to executive actions. Although no specific actions were immediately listed, Trump has vowed to sign several measures swiftly following his inauguration.

The site also includes biographies of Trump, Vice President JD Vance, First Lady Melania Trump, and members of the incoming Cabinet. Additionally, it outlines key priorities of the new administration, such as:

Ending inflation and reducing costs

Implementing tax cuts for American workers

Securing the nation’s borders

Achieving American energy independence

Enhancing safety in American cities

